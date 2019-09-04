Gervonta Davis Vacates; Moves Up to Lightweight Division

By: Hans Themistode

Gervonta Davis, at just the age of 24 is a two time world champion at Featherweight. He’ll now be looking to capture another world title, but this time at Lightweight as he has vacated his title and moved up in weight.

Davis goes by the alias “Tank” it’s because he hits as hard as one. It could also be because despite his five foot five frame, he is naturally a bigger fighter than what his weight class would indicate.

When Davis isn’t fighting, he often times blows up in weight. The process of cutting weight is never easy for Davis. In fact, he has already lost a title on the scales before. When he is prepared and fully focused, Davis loses the weight without much issue, but even then he looks weight drained and pale once he steps foot on the scale.

The issues he has suffered on the scale never seemed to affect him in the ring as he destroyed all of his opposition, but enough was enough.

The weight cutting issues have seemed to hit its breaking point since Davis has moved on from the Featherweight division. Dream fights against Tevin Farmer and Miguel Berchelt are officially a thing of the past.

Fight fans shouldn’t be too despondent about the news, instead, they should be rejoicing.

Davis now resides in the same weight class as pound for pound star, Vasiliy Lomachenko. A bout between the two has always been discussed but with the two campaigning in different weight classes, it was always thought to be nothing more than a pipe dream. Now that Davis has officially stepped into the weight class of Lomachenko this could pave the way for a super fight between the two.

As it currently stands, Lomachenko is in possession of every belt in the Lightweight division except for the IBF crown. With his move up in weight, the WBA has wasted no time in making Davis the number one contender in their sanctioning body. A collision course between the two seems destined to happen. When exactly it could happen is another question entirely.

It isn’t just Lomachenko who could challenge the 24 year old undefeated Davis but there is also the likes of Richard Commey, Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney to name a few.

Davis has been praised for his punching power, boxing ability and just overall skills. At Featherweight he was never truly tested. It isn’t because the weight division was lacking in talent but more so of the match making that has been made for him throughout his career thus far.

Tank is a very good fighter, but now that he is in the talent rich Lightweight division, he will be put to the test. Every fighter that currently campaigns at his division should be weary of his arrival. Even the fighter who most deem to be unbeatable in Vasiliy Lomachenko should have his eyes on Davis. He’s sure to be a force in his new division.