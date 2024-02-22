Gervonta Davis Reportedly Set To Fight Frank Martin

By: Sean Crose

ESPN is reporting that WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis is set to fight notable contender Frank Martin in a 2024 pay per view event. Although the time and location have yet to be announced, the bout – which ESPN states will likely go down in the early summer or late spring – will see Davis in the ring for the first time since he stopped the popular Ryan Garcia in a true superfight last April. The 29-0 Davis is one of the most well known and talented boxers operating in the sport today. Indeed, the Baltimore native’s name is often paired with names such as Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, and Conor Benn.

It’s Martin, however, who now appears to have the opportunity of a lifetime before him. Boasting an 18-0 record, the 29 year old does a masterful job maintaining range via skillful footwork. Martin also knows how to put his southpaw jab to good work. Yet the man can also hit, a fact that was in evidence when the fighter known as “The Ghost” stopped Romero Duran back in early 2022. The question is: will Martin have enough zest to match the lightening speed and thunderous power Davis has stored in his wheelhouse? It’s a question which appears to be on the verge of being answered.