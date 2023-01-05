Gervonta Davis On Shoving Hector Luis Garcia: “That Was Just To Check His Temperature”

By: Sean Crose

“It was cool. He was prepared for what I was about to do.” Gervonta “Tank” Davis claimed after he lightly shoved Hector Luis Garcia during a post-press conference staredown on Thursday. “That was just to check his temperature.” Davis, who will be squaring off against Garcia this Saturday night in a Showtime pay per view main event, is a hot commodity in today’s boxing scene. When asked by ES News what he made of top fighters calling him out, the undefeated power puncher appeared to be at ease.

“That’s more money for me,” he said. “I’ll fight all of them.” One big name fighter he’s already set to fight is the powerful and popular Ryan Garcia, who he’s supposed to face this year, provided he gets past Hector Luis Garcia this weekend in Washington, DC. “He’s making a bold statement,” Davis said in response to Ryan Garcia’s claim he would knock Davis out in two rounds. “He’s just got to live up to it,” Davis continued. “It’s going to be a tough fight – definitely for him.”

Davis actually gave it a bit of thought when asked if he had a prediction for this weekend. “Seven or eight rounds” He said after a moment. Although widely seen as something of a tuneup for Davis before he takes on Ryan Garcia, Saturday’s fight is notable due to the fact that Hector Luis Garcia himself is undefeated. The man also has a well earned reputation for being an underdog who rises to the occasion. Last year, he stunned Chris Colbert in a fight he wasn’t supposed to emerge victorious from before going on to win the WBA junior lightweight title.

With that being said, Davis is clearly expected to win Saturday night in DC. He’s won titles in numerous weight divisions, after all, and has knocked out all but two of his twenty seven opponents.