Gervonta Davis: “I Like Canelo As A fighter, Pound For Pound, He Needs To Be Number One”

Posted on 03/14/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Count Gervonta Davis amongst a large list of supporters standing solidly on the side of Canelo Alvarez.

Throughout the years, the Mexican native has become one of the most well-known and well-respected fighters in all of boxing. His rise to the top of the pugilistic sport, however, coincides with his fairly lopsided majority decision loss at the hands of Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Since then, Alvarez has gone undefeated in his next 16 consecutive fights. Along the way, he’s snagged world titles in various weight classes while making vast improvements.

Davis, admittedly, has become a huge fan of Alvarez. Although Davis has done his best to protect his glistening 26-0 record, the heavy-hitting multiple division titlist believes that Alvarez has become an entirely different animal following his decisive loss at the hands of Mayweather nearly a decade ago.

“I like Canelo as a fighter,” said Davis during an interview with Fino Boxing. “He’s tough. He learned a lot from his loss from Floyd. It made him a better fighter.”

Alvarez, now 31, has solidified himself as boxing’s biggest star. Over the span of 12 months, give or take, Alvarez truncated the world title reign of every 168-pound belt holder in the world. With victories over Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant – Alvarez became the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time.

In an effort to maintain his lofty status on boxing’s mountain top, Alvarez will move up in weight to take on current WBA light heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol. As the Mexican product continues to push his physical limits, Davis sits back in awe at both his overall accomplishments and his impressive skill set. Although Davis has found his name plastered on several credible pound-for-pound lists, he believes that no one should be placed above Alvarez.

“Pound-for-pound, he needs to be number one.”

