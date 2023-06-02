Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Gervonta Davis Found To Have Left Home Detention, Must Now Complete His 90 Day Sentence In Jail

Posted on 06/02/2023

By: Sean Crose

Gervonta Davis must spend the remainder of the 90 day sentence he received as the result of a hit and run incident in custody. Davis, who was convicted of fleeing the scene of a Maryland crash several weeks ago, was sentenced to home detention for 90 day’s, along with community service and a period of parole. The Baltimore Sun reports, however, that Davis took to “moving twice without permission,” when he should have remained at home. According to the Baltimore Banner, Davis was “taken into custody following (an) ‘impromptu hearing’.” The Sun added that “Davis was taken into custody after a judge discovered that he was serving his house arrest at the Four Seasons and a luxury condo — not the Baltimore home of his trainer that she had approved.”

Back in April, the undefeated Davis knocked out Ryan Garcia in boxing’s first legitimate superfight in several years. A talented, thunderously hard hitting multi division titlist, the man has a large fan base and a very promising future – should he stay out of trouble. That’s something Davis appears to have difficulty doing, at least at times. In truth, the fighter is soft spoken and personable in interviews. There’s no denying, however, that he has crossed paths with the legal system on numerous occasions, at times for rather disturbing things – the hit and run crash he’s now in custody for being one.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Oscar De La Hoya: "The Biggest Fight Out There For Ryan (Garcia) Would Be A Manny Pacquiao Fight"
May 31st
Ryan Garcia To Rolly Romero: "Let’s Get It"
May 28th
Ryan Garcia Sets The Record Straight: "It’s Frustrating...Tired Of This."
June 1st
"The Wait Is Over" Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Fight Is Official For July 29th In Las Vegas
May 25th
Oscar De La Hoya: "Can Ryan Garcia Knockout Luke Campbell? Absolutely, If He Has Greatness In Him"
December 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend