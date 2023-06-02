Gervonta Davis Found To Have Left Home Detention, Must Now Complete His 90 Day Sentence In Jail

By: Sean Crose

Gervonta Davis must spend the remainder of the 90 day sentence he received as the result of a hit and run incident in custody. Davis, who was convicted of fleeing the scene of a Maryland crash several weeks ago, was sentenced to home detention for 90 day’s, along with community service and a period of parole. The Baltimore Sun reports, however, that Davis took to “moving twice without permission,” when he should have remained at home. According to the Baltimore Banner, Davis was “taken into custody following (an) ‘impromptu hearing’.” The Sun added that “Davis was taken into custody after a judge discovered that he was serving his house arrest at the Four Seasons and a luxury condo — not the Baltimore home of his trainer that she had approved.”

Back in April, the undefeated Davis knocked out Ryan Garcia in boxing’s first legitimate superfight in several years. A talented, thunderously hard hitting multi division titlist, the man has a large fan base and a very promising future – should he stay out of trouble. That’s something Davis appears to have difficulty doing, at least at times. In truth, the fighter is soft spoken and personable in interviews. There’s no denying, however, that he has crossed paths with the legal system on numerous occasions, at times for rather disturbing things – the hit and run crash he’s now in custody for being one.