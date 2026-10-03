Tyson Fury says he intends to invite President Trump to accompany him on his ring walk when he faces Anthony Joshua on December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

“I’ll definitely make that offer to my old buddy, old pal, and we’ll see if he’s available,” Fury said. He added that it was “probably unlikely because of the situation he’s in at the moment, being the President of the United States.”

The two met in June at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, where Fury wore a cap reading “Donald Trump for Prime Minister.” It was his first appearance on American soil in more than five years, following the lifting of a travel ban connected to his former association with Daniel Kinahan. At the time, Fury credited Turki Alalshikh with making the trip possible.

Fury also made clear he does not regard Joshua as the end of anything.

“I don’t have any intention of retiring after Joshua. I’m using this bum as a warm-up for Usyk,” he said. “This is a bum to me and I can guarantee that on the night when I knock him spark out he won’t know what time it is.”

He has lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk, in May and December of 2024, and wants a third fight. “And then I want the rabbit in New York City,” Fury said.

On his own activity: “This year will be the most active year for me since 2018. This’ll be my third fight, I’m literally match fit.”

Fury vs. Joshua takes place Friday, December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, live on Netflix, with the vacant WBA “super” heavyweight title on the line. Tickets go on general sale Friday, October 9 at noon BST.