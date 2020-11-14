FS1 Recap: Vidal Stops Ortiz In Two

By: Sean Crose

The 11-0 super middleweight Amilcar Vidal faced the 11-0-2 Edward Ortiz in a scheduled 10 round main event Saturday night at LA’s Microsoft Theater. The fight was a presentation of Premiere Boxing Champions and was aired live on FS1.

The first round was relatively close, with Ortiz pressing the action. Ortiz was doing well in the second – then Vidal abruptly came alive. Throwing away with bad intentions, he led the referee to stop the fight.