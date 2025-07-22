Fri Night Boxing Returns to Tropicana Atlantic City – July 25 Event

Atlantic City, NJ (July 22, 2025) – Boxing Insider Promotions presents a professional boxing card at Tropicana Atlantic City on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 7 PM. The event in the Tropicana Showroom streams live on DAZN. Tickets start at $52 and are available via Ticketmaster or the Tropicana Box Office.

The main event features Bronx-born Andy Dominguez Velasquez (12-1, 6 KOs), who trains in Las Vegas and represents Mendez Boxing, against Byron Rojas (24-4-3, 12 KOs) for the vacant WBC US Junior Flyweight Silver title in a thrilling 50-50 fight.

Other bouts include Philadelphia’s Daiyaan Butt (20-2), the National Boxing Association America’s Junior Welterweight Champion and Temple University graduate, versus Alex Martin (18-8 6KOs) in what has the makings of an action packed fight.

Undefeated heavyweight Roney Hines (14-0-1, 8 KOs), standing 6’6” with an 80-inch reach, faces Ed Fountain (14-9 7KOs) in an eight-round fight in association with DiBella Entertainments

Local favorite Bruce “AC Express 2.0” Seldon Jr. (6-0, 5 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon Sr., takes on Alexis Soriano Taveras (3-2) in a six-round bout—and his fourth appearance at Tropicana.

Pleasantville’s Julio Sanchez III (1-1) meets Alexander Stone (1-5, 1 KO) at lightweight after a thrilling pro debut at home last March..

The card also features an all NYC fight Armando “AB” Barbier, representing Mendez Boxing, versus Ricardo Jimenez of Yonkers.

Tickets:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxing-insider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-07-25-2025/event/02006296DC4E6DB4

Available at or the Tropicana Box Office, starting at $52.