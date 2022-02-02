Floyd Mayweather Enters NASCAR At The Head Of His Own Team

By: Sean Crose

“I love fast cars and I love to compete,” Floyd Mayweather recently told the Associated Press. “I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me.” Sure enough the boxing legend is setting out into the world of NASCAR. “This move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand,” he added. Give Mayweather this, he doesn’t view retirement as a time to quietly slip into the either. Aside from the exhibition fight business, the man is now engaged in the world of auto racing in a big way. His auto team will participate at no less a prestigious event than this years’ Daytona 500.

“TMT AT THE DAYTONO 500 2022!” Mayweather posted on social media along with a video of the team’s impressive looking vehicle. “The No. 50 car does not have a charter and will have to qualify to make the Daytona 500,” claims NBC SPORTS. “Tony Eury Jr. will be the crew chief. The team will race Chevrolets. Pit Viper sunglasses will sponsor the car at Daytona.”

“Mayweather’s The Money Pit Racing will make its NASCAR Cup Series debut,” writes Speed Sport, “with Kaz Grala driving the No. 50 Pit Viper Chevrolet during Speedweek at Daytona Int’l Speedway.” Over 20 years Mayweather’s junior, Grala appears eager to be a part of Team Mayweather. “It’s an honor to be behind the wheel for Floyd Mayweather’s entrance into Nascar,” the driver said. “It’s a really exciting time in our sport as it globalizes and reaches new audiences.”

Grala is also aware that enormous success won’t come over night. “I know Floyd is here to win, and I absolutely feel that everyone involved in this program is capable of making that happen,” said Grala. “We know we will need some time to grow together as a new organization, but I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of building this team from the ground up.”