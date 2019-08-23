Fight Preview: Juan Estrada vs. Dewayne Beamon

By: Ste Rowen

A beats B, B beats C, C beats A. The triangle theory has often been disproved throughout the years in boxing, and in recent years, the super-flyweight division has been the proof in the pudding.

Former superfly king, Roman Gonzalez reigned supreme and unbeaten until his 46th bout when he was controversially dethroned by Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. It was a defeat that came four years and two divisions higher since, Gonzalez defeated this weekend’s headliner, Juan Francisco Estrada via decision for the world light-flyweight title. The Rungvisai/Gonzalez rematch was much more decisive as the Thai poleaxed Gonzalez inside four rounds.

By 2018 Rungvisai was WBC king and began to look upon the 115lb elite with hunger to secure his legacy. Five months on, the Thai champion defeated Estrada via majority decision, but the Mexican wasn’t prepared to allow his super-fly world title hopes to fade out. Juan trained hard and rebuilt his credentials. After the defeat to Rungvisai, the 29-year-old was 36-3 (25KOs), but he revitalised himself over seven months. Wins over Felipe Orocuta and Victor Mendez setup the rematch with Srisaket.

Over twelve torrid rounds of a Fight of the Year contender, Juan battled his way to a comprehensive, twelve round decision to claim his first world title at superfly, as well as the Ring Magazine strap, and avenge defeat. That’s where the Mexican finds himself now, after an impressive run of fights, including a 2017 win over Carlos Cuadras, Estrada, in his home city of Hermosillo, steps in the ring with 16-1-1 (11KOs) American, Dewayne Beamon.

It’s a serious step down in opponent for Juan Fran compared to Rungvisai as he prepares to fight Dewayne, but the WBC champion has been talking up his opponent,

‘‘Beamon is a complete, fast fighter but we will make him change up his style. We are mentally prepared for a war of twelve rounds.

I am sure that it could be a fight of the year contender.’’

Saturday’s main event will be Beamon’s seventh consecutive fight in Mexico where he’s 5-1-1, having dropped a surprising decision to Martin Tecuapetla only to avenge the loss two months later with an eight-round unanimous decision. In fact, this weekend will be just the fourth time the California native is scheduled for twelve rounds, with the furthest he’s even gone is the ten-round distance.

With Estrada’s talk of unification with IBF champion, Kal Yafai next, ‘El Gallo’ will most likely not allow complacency to scupper his plans.

On the undercard…

Heavyweight, Filip ‘El Animal’ Hrgovic, 8-0 (6KOs) will be hoping to add another win in a new country when he comes up against Mexican, Mario Heredia. Hrgovic heads into the weekend off the back of a first round KO of Gregory Corbin back in May, whilst Heredia was last seen scoring a split decision victory over veteran, Samuel Peter. A fight that saw the Mexican hit the canvas.

The Croatian sensation is hoping for another early night when he steps in the ring with Mario,

‘‘My preparations have gone perfect and I can’t wait to step in the ring again…We have done some things differently this time, which you will see on August 24.

I hope it is going to finish like my last fight, but we will see. Knockouts are always more attractive for fans.’’

Silver medallist at the 2016 Olympics, Shakhram Giyasov of Uzbekistan takes another impressive jump up in quality to take on former lightweight world champion, Darleys Perez.

Giyasov, 8-0 (6KOs) who fights at super-lightweight has so far made a smooth transition into the professional ranks, hardly losing a single in his eight bouts so far. Colombian, Perez,34-4-2 (22KOs) is on the downward turn of his forty-fight career, but the 35-year-old should represent a good marker of how Giyasov is progressing so early as a pro.