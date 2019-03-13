Farmer vs. Carroll, Katie Taylor Press Conference Quotes

Two days before an exciting night of boxing at the Liacouras Center at Temple University, the media gathered for the official press conference of a stacked card headlined by IBF World Super Featherweight Titlist Tevin Farmer defending his belt in his hometown against undefeated Jono Carroll of Ireland. The action-packed event will also feature IBF & WBA World Female Lightweight Titlist Katie Taylor in a unification bout against the WBO World Female Lightweight Titlist Rose Volante, Philly’s Gabriel Rosado will go up against Maciej Sulecki in a middleweight tilt, and two Philadelphia natives, Hank Lundy and Avery Sparrow, will face off in a lightweight bout in front of their hometown crowd. The fighters took the stage to discuss their preparation and predictions before entering the ring on Friday night, live on DAZN.

Friday’s event will be broadcasted live on DAZN with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET and main card starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Tevin Farmer

“Making weight is not easy so apologies for being late. I am looking forward to Friday. I am coming to get it popping. This is my third defense in five months. We prepared very well, as always. It’s a blessing to be here in Philadelphia after 16 years without a champion defending their belts here. For me to be the one to bring it back, it’s amazing. I have been fighting on the road a lot lately. Thank you to everyone believing in me. Jono will be ready, I know that. But I work hard and he knows these things too. I am tired of rolling over these guys easy so I hope he brings it.”

Jono Carroll

“I want to say a thank you to Philadelphia for having me here. Thanks to Matchroom and DAZN. This is a real Rocky story. I have been steadily climbing up the ranks thanks to everyone in my career. This is many people helping me but at the same time, I have dedicated my life to the sport. From 15 on, it’s been boxing. I truly enjoy every minute. Sometimes I look arrogant or cocky, but it’s just me enjoying myself. I have really enjoyed my time in Philadelphia. I went to the Rocky steps and I have been taking it all in. I had an amazing camp, great sparring and no injuries thankfully. Tevin has defended his title a couple of times in a row and I know he is going to be sharp. It’s a tough mountain to climb but I think I can do it. I said I was going to win the title off an American and now I hope I can go back to Ireland with Katie Taylor, with both of us as champions.”

Katie Taylor

“Thank you so much everyone for the opportunity. It’s great to be in Philadelphia and part of this rich history. I had a great training camp and I am looking forward to a big challenge. You will see the best of women’s boxing on Friday night.”

Rose Volante

“I would like to thank you for the opportunity to be here in Philadelphia. I am looking forward to accomplishing my dream of unifying the titles on Friday night. We will finally see who the best lightweight in the female division is.”

Maciej Sulecki

“Thank you to Matchroom and DAZN. I promise I won’t let you down. I had a great ten week camp. I am ready and I hope you will be ready too. I am ready for a crazy fight and I can’t wait.”

Gabriel Rosado

“We had a great camp. I think you will see the best of Gabe Rosado on Friday. We have a lot of momentum from that first training camp in November. There’s nothing I haven’t seen. I have fought the best. The experience will kick in for me. But thing is, this fight is in Philadelphia and I am going to turn up extra hard. I want to stop him. I want to knock this man out. It’s going to a war and it’s going to be real nasty. Like Eddie said, call out sick, call out from work. Let’s go Philly.”

