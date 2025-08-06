Eubank-Benn 2 Reportedly Set For The Fall

By: Sean Crose

The first fight was so good, it may indeed go down as a classic. After years of waiting ,Chris Eubank Jr. And Connor Benn finally met in the ring last spring. Their fathers had fought before in a legendary throwdown. The sons, however, may well have outshone their seniors. “This was a high profile fight that actually exceeded the hype,” Boxing Insider wrote at the time. “It was worth wondering how in the world each man was able to keep up the pace before the roaring crowd.” Eubank ended up with the decision win, but – though it may sound ridiculous to some – the fans got a big win themselves. The fight was that good.

Now word arrives courtesy of Ring Magazine that the two Englishmen may indeed throw down again in the ring. An agreement has reportedly been reached, and the second go-round is said to be going down in November in London. If this goes through it will be a late year fight worth waiting for. Lots of fighters of note have been called out lately for not having guts. It’s a terrible accusation. Really, there’s no such thing as a boxer without guts, but it’s become fashionable to accuse certain fighters of not giving it their all. No one, however, can accuse Benn and Eubank of not giving it 100% in their first match. One can only imagine what might happen in a rematch.

Oftentimes Americans aren’t inclined to be interested in a fight between Englishmen or fighters from outside the Western Hemisphere. It would be a mistake for fight fans on this side of the Atlantic to ignore this one. Sure enough, any American boxing fan who hasn’t seen the first throwdown needs to check it out on YouTube ASAP. Yeah, the fight really is that good.

Although rematches are generally seen as being of lesser quality than first time go-rounds, one never knows in the sport of boxing. That’s especially true in this case where both fighters are apt to let out their inner gladiators. What’s all this mean? That the second fight will probably be a big success- indeed that’s almost guaranteed at this point. A great first fight can generally lead to a very lucrative and highly watched rematch. As for the chances of this second fight between Brit fighters being a reality.. Eubank posted the Ring Magazine announcement on his social media feed. That’s about as big a guarantee you can get without seeing the contract with your own two eyes.