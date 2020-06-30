ESPN Boxing Results: Josue Vargas Boxes Circles Around Salvador Briceno

Super lightweight contender Josue Vargas (17-1, 9 KOs) may have had an easy time inside of the ring against Salvador Briceno (17-6, 11 KOs) but it was a difficult night for him outside of it.

Before his co main event against Briceno, the father of Vargas was unable to corner his son’s fight due to him breaking the rules of leaving the bubble. Vargas was emotional during an interview discussing his upcoming contest, but he managed to get past his issues and cruised to a unanimous decision victory against Briceno.

It was nearly a clean sweep as Briceno was awarded only one round on the night. The final scorecards were as followed 99-91 while the remaining two judges gave every single round to Vargas via 100-90.