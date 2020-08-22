ESPN+ Boxing Results: Joe Smith Jr Puts a Beating On Eleider Alvarez

Joe Smith Jr vs Eleider Alvarez

For the second consecutive contest in a row, light heavyweight contender Joe Smith Jr (26-3, 21 KOs) was given no respect from oddsmakers.

The doubters never bothered the Long Island native, and once again, he made them look foolish on the night.

Smith Jr. gave former title holder Eleider Alvarez (25-2, 13 KOs) the beating of a life-time in the main event at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alvarez came out of the gate slow and lethargic. His activity was lower than usual and he consistently found himself having to defend himself from the nonstop pressure of Smith Jr.

With everything working for him on the night, Smith Jr. finally wore his man down in the ninth and landed a right hand that sent Alvarez right through the ropes. He laid there for a moment trying to catch his breath, but by the time he staggered to his feet, the referee gave the signal to call an end to their contest.

Julian Rodriguez vs Anthony Laureano

It’s been a night of short fights at the MGM Grand Conference in Las Vegas Nevada, and that only continued as Julian Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) got rid of Anthony Laureano (13-1, 4 KOs) in the first round.

After two straight knockdowns, Rodriguez closed the show with a third and final one in the opening frame.

Clay Collard vs Maurice Williams

Clay Collard (9-2-3, 4 KOs) went from a nobody to an absolute star over night. With three wins in a row against undefeated fighters, Collard stepped into the ring tonight against Maurice Williams (7-2, 3 KOs).

For those who were expecting a competitive bout tonight at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas Nevada were sadly mistaken as Collard dominated his man to the tune of a third round stoppage.

Duke Rogan vs Luis Alvarado

Things couldn’t have gone any better for Duke Rogan (1-0, 1 KO).

The featherweight product made his pro debut by scoring a quick knockout. The Cincinnati native hit his man with a devastating right hand that sent Luis Alvarado (1-2, 0 KO) down to the mat. To his credit, he managed to climb back to his feet but was completely unaware with his surroundings. That in turn forced the referee to wave their contest off.