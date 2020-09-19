ESPN+ Boxing Results: Efe Ajagba Wins But Fails To Impress Against Jonathan Rice

Heavyweight prospect Efe Ajagba (14-0, 11 KOs) was given high praise from promoter Bob Arum once he signed to Top Rank, but he didn’t exactly live up to the hype, although he easily defeated Jonathan Rice (13-6-1, 9 KOs) at the MGM Grand Conference Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The aforementioned Rice spent the majority of his career as a journeymen and proved why tonight. He seldom threw punches but when he did, he found a home for a looping right hand.

Simply put, Ajagba did not look like the highly touted prospect that many pegged him out to be. Despite that, he did walk away with the unanimous decision victory.