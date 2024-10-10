Errol Spence Reportedly Set To face Sebastian fundora

By: Sean Crose

“Errol Spence Jr’s return fight confirmed,” claimed Forbes, “and it could be a war.” Although not known for it’s boxing coverage, Forbes was correct. Former welterweight titlist Spence will be returning to the ring, and yes, the fight could be a war. For his opponent will be Sebastian Fundora, he of WBO and WBC junior middleweight title fame. It’s been a long time since Spence entered the ring without being in possession of a major world title – since he battled Britain’s Kell Brook for Brook’s IBF welterweight crown in 2017, in fact. A lot has changed since that time, however.

In 2019, the Texan crashed his Ferrari Spider in Dallas, an accident he was fortunate to survive. Then came endless negotiations for a battle with WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford for all the welterweight titles of note (Spence was in possession of the WBA, WBC, and IBF belts). Then, when the fight finally went down in 2023, Crawford gave Spence a world class beating. Spence hasn’t stepped inside the ring for a professional contest since. With Terence Crawford stepping aside as Fundora’s mandatory, the door is open for the 28-1 Spence to take a crack at the 21-1-1 Fundora.

Fundora, however, may not be easy. He’s every bit the warrior Spence is. What’s more, he’s called “The Towering Inferno” for a reason. At nearly six and a half inches in height, Fundora’s going to have around a seven inch height advantage over the five nine and a half Spence in the ring. Yet Fundora has proven that he’s not invulnerable, provided he can be gotten to. Brian Mendoza knocked him out in the seventh round back in April of last year, after all. And Spence is nothing if not powerful. It’s doubtful the jump up to junior middleweight will sap that much off Spence’s punches.

It’s also worth noting that Spence has lost just one fight in a very successful and decorated career. And that loss came at the gloved hands of Crawford, who may well be an all time great. Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia, Chris Algieri, Danny Garcia – Porter has bested all of these well regarded world titlists. Some might argue that Spence will never return to form after the loss to Crawford. This may be true. Then again, it certainly may not be. Although it’s yet to be made official, this looks to be a very interesting matchup.