David Benavidez-David Morrell? Benavidez says it’s so.

By: Sean Crose

“There was a lot of names on the table,” David Benavidez stated on social media Tuesday, “but I wanted to give my fans the best fight possible. I reached out to David Morrell and his team to make this happen and we got the contract done. This fight really gonna be a banger!!!! 2 of the best in the division and 2 titles on the line LFG!!!!! Date and location to be announced shortly.” Without doubt, this will make for an interesting fight if proven true, for it will feature two of the biggest hitters in the sport squaring off.

While it’s a given that fans would still love to see Benavidez take on boxing’s biggest star in Canelo Alvarez, it’s just not going to happen any time soon, if at all. Credit Benavidez for moving on without bitterness. He’s got a career of his own to think of, and it’s obvious he’s not interested in spending it in Canelo’s shadow. Also, should this fight become a reality, it would be highly anticipated by the sport’s fanbase. And the best way to become Canelo big is to emerge victorious in fight after fight against rock hard competition – and Benavidez is doing just that if he’s set to meet Morrell in the ring.

At 26 years of age, the 11-0 Morrell might not have an extensive record, but in a five year career the Minnesotan (by way of Cuba) has stopped all but two of his opponents within the distance. The man’s last fight was back in August, where he bested Radivoje Kalajdzic by unanimous decision on the Terence Crawford-Israil Madrimov undercard. “I want everybody to see that I’m the best,” he’s quoted as saying on the Premier Boxing Champions website. If he is, he’s on his way to proving it by taking on the fearsome Benavidez.

Of course Benavidez himself needs no introduction to fight fans. Not everyone is considered by some to be avoided by Canelo, after all. And while it might be ridiculous to accuse Canelo of ducking anyone (look at the man’s resume for proof of his willingness to fight dangerous opposition), the point is clear – the 29-0 Benavidez is a force to be reckoned with. He’s fought tough guys, slick guys and pretty much anyone in between and has never lost. He’s also finished all but five of his opponents within the distance.

Both fighters, in short, are nothing if not dangerous.