Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Errol Spence On Terence Crawford: “Hopefully, I Don’t Break His Face Too Bad.”

Posted on 06/14/2023

By: Sean Crose

“I can probably see why I’m not the betting favorite,” Errol Spence admitted to the media on Tuesday. The WBA, WBC and IBF welterweight titlist was in New York with his next opponent, WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford, to help promote their upcoming July 29th battle. If Spence was upset by the fact Crawford is the betting favorite, he certainly didn’t show it. Indeed, the undefeated Texan preferred to focus on what would transpire in the ring rather than at the betting booths.

“I feel like internally, that’s your toughest opponent throughout your whole life,” Spence said. “Just stay focused. Stay one hundred percent focused…that’s what makes the great fighters great, because they were always focused and always on point.” As for how he intends to beat Crawford, Spence addressed the matter in tough generalities. “It plays out me just breaking him mentally, physically, damn near spiritually, me just breaking his will. “Hopefully, he added, referring to Crawford, “I don’t break his face too bad.”

Although this fight has been a long time in coming, Spence made it clear that now is the best time for the battle to go down. “It’s definitely the perfect time,” he said. “If this fight would have happened five years ago, what would we have fought for?” As far as Spence is concerned, the passing of time has helped to make his fight with Crawford that much more appealing. “It (once) would have just been two guys fighting each other,” said Spence, “but now we’re fighting for all the marbles. We’re in our prime. He’s more experienced. I’m more experienced now. It’s just a recipe for a great fight.”

When questioned on who it was that finally brought negotiations past the finish line, Spence indicated that he was the one who finally made the fight become a reality. “It definitely was me,” he said. “I made concessions to make the fight happen. It was basically my decision that he fight was going to happen.” With that being said, Spence gave the distinct impression that he believes the Crawford fight will have been well worth the wait.

“I think it’s going to be a classic,” he said. “I think he’s definitely coming to fight. I’m coming to fight.” Indeed, the match – on paper at least – appears to have a chance of becoming one fans will well remember. Both fighters, after all, are highly skilled and highly determined. What’s more, neither man has ever tasted defeat.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence: "It's More About Legacy. It's More About Getting A Huge Payday."
June 8th
Josh Taylor Is On A Mission
June 9th
Fireworks: Jaime Munguia Defeats Sergiy Derevyanchenko In War
June 11th
Jesus Ramos Stops Joey Spencer In Seven One-Sided Rounds
March 26th
Teofimo Lopez: "I Want To Kill Josh Taylor"
May 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend