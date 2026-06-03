Zuffa Boxing’s first event outside the United States arrives at the Bournemouth International Centre on June 6, headlined by Chris Billam-Smith against Ryan Rozicki. The venue is its own message. Britain is the home market of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and Frank Warren’s Queensberry, the two companies that have run the domestic scene for years, and Zuffa is now putting on cards in their backyard. The promotion, a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings and Saudi Arabian company Sela, has treated the UK as the first market in a wider plan before it expands further. Billam-Smith, for his part, framed the night in local terms, saying simply, “I’m coming home.”

Dana White’s Pitch

Dana White, the UFC chief executive who fronts Zuffa Boxing alongside TKO’s Nick Khan and Saudi official Turki Alalshikh, has said he intends to take over boxing by importing the UFC’s promoter-driven model. He has been blunt about the establishment. Speaking to ESPN in March, White said of his chief rival: “Eddie Hearn will be no different. It doesn’t matter who the managers are. It doesn’t matter at all.”

White also mocked Hearn’s move into MMA representation after Matchroom signed UFC champion Tom Aspinall to an advisory deal. He recalled Hearn vowing to compete with Zuffa and warning that there were things the newcomers “don’t know about boxing that they’re going to learn,” then added: “And then two weeks later, he’s an MMA manager. I don’t get the move.” On the broader field of promoters he expects to face, White said only that he had “dealt with some beauties” over 25 years in the business.

Into Hearn and Warren’s Backyard

The friction runs both ways. The opening blow came earlier this year when Conor Benn left Matchroom for Zuffa, the most prominent British name to switch camps. Hearn, who stood by Benn through a two-year doping case, has cast the rivalry as a long war. He told BBC Sport: “It’s going to be a long, hard battle. But I’m also privileged and honoured that it seems to be a battle between me and him. And I’m well up for it.”

Hearn has shown no lack of confidence about where he stands. Asked about White on The Ariel Helwani Show, he said the relationship remained intact, adding: “I believe I’m head and shoulders above everybody as a promoter.” He was also quick to draw a line around which of his fighters might be vulnerable, contrasting Benn with Anthony Joshua: “You can’t mention those in the same breath, for many reasons. Joshua is a different breed of class and loyalty.”

Warren has taken a different route. The Telegraph reported in February that Warren’s Queensberry was preparing legal action against TKO and Sela, claiming roughly one billion dollars in lost income on the basis that it should have been part of Zuffa’s creation. The move underlined how far the alliances have shifted. Alalshikh had spent the previous two years bringing Hearn and Warren together for major Saudi events; he now appears focused on Zuffa instead.

Sky Sports and the DAZN Divide

The broadcast map shows the split most plainly. Zuffa Boxing 07 airs on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and streams on Paramount+ in the United States and Canada, under a multi-year agreement with Sky Sports announced in March. Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy and Top Rank all run through DAZN, with Matchroom having extended its DAZN deal to a reported 30 shows a year through 2031. British fans now follow promoters by platform as much as by fighter. The pattern echoes Hearn’s own rise, when his 2012 exclusive deal with Sky Sports prompted rival promoters to band together against Matchroom.

The Belt Question

The British Boxing Board of Control has governed professional boxing in the UK since 1929, and the June 6 card runs under its regulation. That sits awkwardly beside Zuffa’s aim of establishing its own championship in every division. A Zuffa representative has approached the Board about recognition of its belt in Britain. General secretary Robert Smith said the governing body works with the five existing sanctioning bodies and has “no plans to add any more,” while leaving room to consider a formal request backed by evidence. The same question has surfaced in the United States, where Zuffa’s first cruiserweight belt, won by Jai Opetaia in March, has been treated as a commemorative item because the Muhammad Ali Act bars promoters from issuing their own world titles.

One Card, Three TKO Brands

The clearest sign of what Zuffa can offer that a traditional promoter cannot is the supporting program around the fights. Zuffa Boxing has announced a VIP meet and greet for the Bournemouth card featuring WWE performers Joe Hendry and Finn Balor alongside UFC fighters Lone’er Kavanagh, Modestas Bukauskas and Shauna Bannon, with the package including a post-fight photo opportunity inside the ring. TKO owns UFC and WWE in addition to the boxing venture, and can move talent across all three properties to build an event, an option not available to Matchroom or Queensberry.

The British Names on June 6

The Bournemouth card is stocked with domestic fighters now under the Zuffa banner. The cruiserweight co-feature pairs Jack Massey with Chev Clarke, and the bill includes recent signings such as Scottish middleweight Sam Hickey, welterweight Alex MacMillan and light heavyweight Leon Hughes. Bournemouth-born middleweight Lee Cutler features in a second hometown appearance on the card, and Irish contender Stevie McKenna, who handed Cutler a decision defeat last December, fights American veteran Casey James Streeter. For several of these fighters, June 6 is a first outing for the promotion and an early read on how quickly Zuffa intends to build a British roster.

White has said Zuffa is ahead of its own schedule and could stage as many events as the UFC by 2027. Bournemouth is the first card in the first market of that plan. How the roster, the broadcaster and the regulatory footing hold up in Britain will shape what the promotion looks like as it moves toward the rest of the world.