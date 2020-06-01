Errol Spence Jr Reveals His Hit List: “Danny Garcia, Pacquiao, and Terence Crawford”

By: Hans Themistode

Everyone has a hit list or a set of goals that they want to get accomplished. Your significant other might want you to take out the trash, clean the dishes and do other chores around the house. For your employer, it could be setting up meetings and grabbing coffee for the staff.

In short, the hit list of everyone may vary but the point is still the same.

In the case of unified Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. his hit list is short but sweet.

“My goals are Danny Garcia, Pacquiao, and Terence Crawford, or Pacquiao then Terence Crawford that’s my goal.” said Spence to Brian Custer on The Last Stand podcast. “I don’t want to leave 147 without fighting Terence Crawford.”

So far, to the chagrin of Spence, none of the names on his hit list have been marked off. But that in part, is mainly due to the horrific car accident he was involved in this past October. Spence saw his luxurious sports car flip over several times before being flung from his unseat belted chair. The unified champ hit the pavement with the same force that he sends his opponent down to the mat. But in this case, Spence beat the count and escaped with only minor injuries.

It may sound cliche, but his near clash with death was exactly what he needed. On the outside looking in, Spence seemed to be as disciplined as they come. On the inside however, everything was unraveling for him.

“Don’t take things for granted, at the time I was taking a lot of things for granted. Slacking off on my training and basically not as focused as I use to be. For me it was a get back on the ball and heed the warning! I mean that [car accident] was a big warning because that should’ve been fatal.”