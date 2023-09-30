Listen Now:  
Erickson Lubin Wins Controversial Decision Over Jesus Ramos

Posted on 09/30/2023

By: Sean Crose

The co-main event of Saturday nights’ Canelo-Charlo card in Las Vegas was a 12 rounder at super welterweight between the 25-2 vet Erickson Lubin and the undefeated, 20-0 Jesus Ramos. The first round was essentially a feeling our process, with each southpaw fighter probing with his jab. Both men remained cautious in the second. Ramos looked to want to come alive in the third, yet Lubin was able to keep him at bay with his left until the final moments of the round, when Ramos was able to land effectively.

Image

By the fourth, Ramos was combining body work with sharp uppercuts. The action picked up in the fifth. Lubin did quite well, but Ramos’ heavy hands likely told the tale. The sixth was rather intriguing, with each fighter having his moments. Ramos remained patient in the seventh, waiting until the opportunity to present itself for him to land to the body. By the eighth it was clear that Ramos was simply the stronger of the two fighters. Lubin could hit, but couldn’t make much of an impact on his opponent.

The ninth saw a confident and relaxed Ramos continue to press the action and finding moments to land. He subsequently stalked his man in a low-octane tenth. The round ended with the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena booing. Although his corner had told him between rounds to end the night early, Ramos continued to play cautious in the eleventh. Once again, the crowd booed. The twelfth and final round was essentially more of the same.

It wasn’t the most exciting fight, but the end was shocking to the Showtime broadcast crew and many at the T-Mobile Arena, for Lubin walked out of the ring with a unanimous decision win. “I was hitting and not getting hit,” Lubin said afterward. To his credit, Ramos was exceedingly gracious in defeat. He also admitted that he took his foot off the figurative gas pedal later in the fight.

