Neither Omar Rosario (7-0, 2 KOs) nor Julio Rosa (4-1, 1 KO) were apprehensive when it came to putting their unblemished records on the line. Although Rosa pushed the pace early on during their undercard bout in Madison Square Gardens Hulu Theater, it was the deleterious body blows of Rosario that proved to be the difference, as he registered the seventh victory of his pro career.