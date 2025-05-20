“Don’t worry about it.” Pacquiao Brushes Off Naysayers.

By: Sean Crose

Whether Manny Pacquiao’s return to the ring this summer is a good or bad thing remains to be seen. There’s no denying, however, that some are concerned for the legendary eight division titlist, and with good reason. The man is forty-six years of age, after all, a full sixteen years older than world titlist Mario Barrios, who he’ll be facing in his ring return July 19th. What’s more, Pacquiao hasn’t fought since he was defeated by Yordenis Ugas back in 2021.

“I can’t say anything negative because Manny meant so much to us and our company,” said Pacquiao’s former promoter Bob Arum (via Ring Magazine). “But it seems really questionable that, at his age, he would put himself at risk by going into the ring with a champion fighter. I mean, George Foreman wasn’t even that age – he was younger when he beat Michael Moorer. And George had been active over the years prior to that fight with Moorer. Manny hasn’t been active at all, really.”

Famed trainer Teddy Atlas isn’t troubled by the fact that Pacquiao is able to step right back in the ring for a world title bout after years away from the pro ranks. He is, however, concerned for the man’s well being. I have no problem with him jumping the line out of the respect for what he’s done,” Atlas told Slingo. “The problem is where he is in his life physically and what that really means, and what it can mean, and the damage he can do to a sport he obviously loves if God forbid something could happen to Manny Pacquiao at this point, because of the things that I think we’re honestly talking about.”

Still no matter how others may feel, Pacquiao is clearly confident if not compulsive in his quest for past glory. And for those concerned for him? “Don’t worry about it,” he said, via the Manila Bulletin. While it’s true recent clips of Pacquiao training present an incredibly energetic and athletic middle aged man, training – as has been said online – isn’t the same as being in the ring. With that in mind, Freddie Roach, who once again is working as Pacquiao’s trainer, seems to have a rather objective view of the matter. ““It’s a tough road for anyone at this age to do what Manny is trying to do,” the Manila Bulletin quotes Roach as saying. “But if anyone can do it, Manny can.”