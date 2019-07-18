Dmitry Kudryashov To Make MMA Debut

By: Blaine Henry

Dmitry Kudryashov (23-3, 3 KOs) is set to make a move over to MMA. The Russian Hammer will fight on Fight Nights Global on October 12th in Moscow, Russia.

Kudryashov was a former WBA International and WBC silver cruiserweight champion. With tremendous power in his fists, Dmitry Kudryashov will headline the card according to Fight Nights Global president, Kamil Gadzhiev.

“It would be correct to say that October night in Moscow will be headlined by Dmitry Kudryashov. About a year ago we happened to talk with him about a possible MMA fight. I have cherished the idea for a long time. I think it’s finally time that this idea can be implemented,” says Gadzhiev.

Dmitry Kudryashov competed in the World Boxing Super Series and lost to Yunier Dorticos in the first leg of the tournament. Dorticos is now in the cruiserweight finals. Kudryashov went on to win his next two bouts after losing his last fight to Ilunga Makabu in June.

An opponent for Kudryashov has not yet been selected. It is unclear if Dmitry Kudryashov intends to stay competing in mixed martial arts or if there a return to boxing any time soon.

Fight Nights Global is one of the biggest mixed martial arts promotions in the world. Based out of Russia, the promotion has some of the best talent outside the UFC. Some of the most popular talent coming out of Fight Nights Global is Diego Brandão, Fedor Emelianenko, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Nikita Krylov, Antonio Silva, and Tim Sylvia.

Being a cruiserweight, Dmitry Kudryashov will likely fight at 93kg (205 pounds). I MMA, that is considered the light heavyweight division. Kudryashov, having plenty of combat sports experience, will likely use that experience to cross over, training for a completely different sport. While some of his skills, like punching speed and power, will transfer over, he will need to learn a new set is skills to compete at the highest level in mixed martial arts.