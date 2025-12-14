Diego Pacheco Grinds Out A Decision Win Over Kevin Sadjo

By: Seam Crose

Stockton California was home to a super middleweight main event on DAZN Saturday night as Diego Pacheco squared off against Kevin Sadjo in a scheduled 12 rounder. While there was no denying Pacheco was viewed as the up-and-comer, Sadjo had made it clear beforehand that he saw the fight as the opportunity to rise up the ranks himself. Pacheco immediately put his long jab to use in the first. Meanwhile, Sadjo advanced behind a high guard. Indeed Sadjo did good work in the second pushing the action and landing on his man, perhaps not perfectly but enough to change the tempo of the fight.

Pacheco used his jab to control the third however. The 4th it must be said was low on action. It was simply now a matter of whether Sadjo could catch Pacheco or could Pacheco keep his man at bay long enough to earn himself a decision win? The crowd began to boo a bit due to the holding involved in the fight, which at times was considerable. Both fighters continued to grind away in the 5th, each hoping to get an edge over the other. Things remained fast-paced in the 6th. It certainly wasn’t a bad fight. More clean punching would have made it more entertaining, but it certainly wasn’t bad.

The 7th was an interesting round in that it showed each man in tight, really giving it his all. It was not when all was said and done, an easy fight to score. A thunderous left hook put Pacheco down in the 8th. He got up, but he was clearly in trouble. Sadjo rocked his man again in the round though Pacheco was able to stay on his feet this time. Pacheco did much better in the 9th, but it was still hard to tell whether or not he was back in control of the fight. Sadjo’s aggression gave him little room to breathe.

Sadjo went for broke in the beginning of the 11th. Pacheco fought back effectively, however, at least he did most of the time, even rocking Sadjo hard with an uppercut. It was amazing each man was as energetic as he was at that point. Then, towards the end of the round, Pacheco rocked his man hard. Indeed it looked for a moment like the fight might be stopped but to his credit Sadjo held strong. Pacheco did indeed rock Sadjo again of the 12th, but Sadjo hung in there. Whatever pay these gentlemen made for this fight… It wasn’t enough.

Suffice to say the judges ruled in favor of Pacheco via unanimous decision.