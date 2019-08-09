Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev Made Official For September 13th

By: Hans Themistode

Devin Haney may have only been a pro for three years but, his career is about to hit the accelerator button.

On September 13th, Haney (22-0, 14 KOs) will headline a card live from the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden, in New York City. He’ll be taking on fellow undefeated fighter Zaur Abdullaev (11-0, 7 KOs) in a bout will push the winner towards a Lightweight title fight.

Haney, who is nicknamed “The Dream” Haney has been nothing less than spectacular in his career up to this point. Not only has he failed to pick up a loss in his career but he has made it look extremely easy in the process.

In his last ring appearance earlier this year, he scored a knockout of the year candidate against Antonio Moran. It was the sort of punch that made both headlines in the boxing community and highlight reels all over Sports Center.

For as good as Haney has looked, and make no mistake about it, he has looked sensational, he has fought no-one of note. His opponent, Abdullaev, may have only 11 pro fights, but he has managed to face stiff opposition along the way. Most notably, former multiple time title challenger Hank Lundy, who he easily outpointed in their 2018 contest.

Haney will come into this bout as the favorite, but that does not mean that he is underestimating his opponent in anyway.

“He is definitely the toughest opponent I’ve faced in my career up to this point,” said Haney.

Abdullaev, unlike many of Haneys opponents, won’t be afraid or overwhelmed of the moment. He also won’t be lacking in the confidence department either.

“I wanted this fight to happen in Haney’s backyard of Las Vegas,” said Abdullaev. “It would have been very satisfying to defeat him in front of his hometown crowd, but fighting at Madison Square Garden is great. I am really looking forward to this fight.”

Both men will also have a bit of extra motivation going into this bout as it will be a WBC eliminator. The winner of Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell, which will take place later this month will be awaiting the winner of this September 13th contest.