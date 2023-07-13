Devin Haney Arrested For Having Semi-Automatic Gun In Car

By: Sean Crose

TMZ is reporting that lightweight kingpin Devin Haney was arrested early Thursday for having a semi-automatic gun in his car. Haney wasn’t driving the car when it was pulled over by police, but the car was registered in his name. Per TMZ: “Law enforcement tells us … no one took ownership of the gun — and since the car was registered to Haney, he was arrested and booked for felony possession of a concealed weapon.” Suffice to say, Haney was released on $35,000 bond and will have to report to court next month. Haney and his party had just left Catch LA when his car was pulled over in Hollywood just after midnight.

With all that in mind, Haney is not known to be a fighter who gets himself in a whole lot of trouble. Generally speaking, Haney has taken care of his business in the ring. The undefeated fighter last fought in May, emerging victorious from a war with the legendary Vasyl Lomachenko. Indeed, aside from Thursday’s arrest, Haney’s future appears to be quite bright, with names like Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson being mentioned as potential opponents. Haney currently reigns as the unified lightweight champion of the world. It is not yet certain who his next opponent will be.