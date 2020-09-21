Devin Haney And Yuriorkis Gamboa Agree To Fight Term’s

By: Hans Themistode

Yuriorkis Gamboa’s latest performance may have resulted in a loss, but apparently he showed enough skill and will to earn him another shot on the big stage.

Gamboa, 38, gave undefeated two weight world titlist Gervonta Davis all he could handle in December of 2019. After rupturing his Achilles in the second round and becoming a sitting duck for the hard hitting Davis, Gamboa not only showed tremendous heart for refusing to give up, but he also showed that he was extremely dangerous as he rocked Davis on several occasions.

Despite that, the end resulted in a Gamboa knockout loss.

Immediately following the defeat, the Cuban native had surgery to repair his Achilles and subsequently began working hard in rehab. While doing so, he waited patiently for the phone to ring. Once it did, it was the exact call he was hoping for.

“Yuri always wanted this fight from the beginning,” said Gambia’s manager Jesse Rodriguez to George Ebro. “Other names emerged, but he always insisted on bumping into Haney. Now it’s going to be a reality. I spoke to Haney’s father and he assured me that everything is ready for November 7.”

The target date for their matchup is reportedly November 7th. That would mark just under one year since Gamboa’s Achilles tear. But while some may pause to wonder whether or not the soon to be 39 year old will be physically able to compete, Rodriguez isn’t worried in the slightest.

“He’s totally recovered, everyone will be able to see Gamboa in great physical and mental condition. It’s amazing how Gamboa’s name arouses interest every time it’s mentioned.”

Gamboa’s name may arouse interest considering he was a multiple division champion and former Olympic gold medalist, but for team Haney, he wasn’t their first choice.

Current WBC featherweight titlist Gary Russell Jr. made waves about his commitment to moving up two weight classes. Instead of easing his way into a new division, Russell Jr. set his sights on Haney’s world title.

The two sides yelled and argued through social media over contract details and things quickly fell apart.

Fans may be pissed over their fall out, but Gamboa on the other hand, is happy as can be to get another shot at gold.

“Yuri is very excited about this fight, now that he’s healthy and rejuvenated. We are waiting for the contract to be sent to us, but the main issues are resolved.”