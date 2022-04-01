Derrick James Shakes His Head At Possible Errol Spence Jr. Vs. Jermell Charlo Showdown: “I Don’t Want To Think About It”

By: Hans Themistode

As one of the more well-respected boxing trainers in the world, Derrick James has relished in his role of molding and creating world champions.

With both Errol Spence Jr. and Jermell Charlo currently on the cusp of becoming undisputed titlists at 147 and 154 pounds respectively, James beams with pride whenever the pair are brought up in conversations.

However, while James believes both fighters are worthy of pound-for-pound recognition, he could be forced to pick a side.

Recently, Spence Jr. was asked whether or not he would be willing to move up in weight and face his fellow stablemate and close friend. Although initially, the Dallas native appeared hesitant, he revealed that if the right financial package came across his desk, he would likely put their friendship aside and swap fists with Charlo in the ring.

“I think so,” said Spence Jr. on the DAZN Boxing Show when asked if he would face Charlo. “If it makes sense money-wise.”

Ultimately, James is crossing his fingers in the hopes that the pair never officially square off. In terms of who he believes would win, James was unable to give his opinion. In fact, the prestigious trainer refuses to even allow the thought of a Charlo vs. Spence Jr. showdown cross his mind.

“I’m not thinking about it,” said James during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “It’s not a thought of mine. I don’t want to think about it. Two of my guys fighting each other.”

In the end, James will cross that unwanted bridge when the time is appropriate. In the meanwhile, he continues to help both fighters with their upcoming bouts.

In the case of Charlo, the Houston native is in possession of three of the four major world titles at 154 pounds. Come May 14th, in Los Angeles, California, Charlo will attempt to become the division’s first undisputed champion since Winky Wright in 2001 when he takes on WBO titlist, Brian Castano.

Spence Jr., on the other hand, is hoping to join the three belt club in just a few more weeks. The powerful southpaw will officially take on WBA 147 pound champion, Yordenis Ugas. Should he become successful in their April 16th unification bout, Terence Crawford and his WBO trinket, will be the lone other titlist at 147 pounds.