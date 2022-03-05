Listen Now:  
David Benavidez And David Lemieux Officially Set For WBC Interim Title Clash On May 21

Posted on 03/05/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Credit : Chris Farina / Mayweather Promotions

David Benavidez never officially lost his WBC super-middleweight world title. Now, he’ll formally have the opportunity to regain at least a portion of what was forcefully taken away from him.

The newly turned 25-year-old will take on former middleweight champion and current 168-pound contender, David Lemieux on May 21st, in Phoenix, Benavidez’s hometown, for the vacant WBC interim crown.

In 2018, Benavidez saw his first championship reign come to an end following a fairly lengthy suspension due to a failed drug test which revealed the presence of benzoylecgonine, the main component in cocaine.

Benavidez would regain his world title once he returned, following a stoppage win over Anthony Dirrell. Ultimately, his championship status proved to be transient as he was stripped of his newly won title for failing to make weight prior to his showdown against Roamer Alexis Angulo.

Despite his transgressions, Benavidez has vowed to become both a better fight and a better man. So far so good as he spent the entirety of 2021 in the winner’s circle. During the first quarter of the year, Benavidez punished Ronald Ellis, resulting in a stoppage win in the penultimate round. Before the year came to a close, Benavidez pounded Kyrone Davis until he was forced to wave the white flag in the ninth.

As for Lemieux, he grew sick and tired of squeezing down to the 160-pound middleweight weight limit. Since making the move eight pounds north, Lemieux has picked up three consecutive victories, the latter two coming before the sound of the final bell.

The winner of Benavidez and Lemieux’s upcoming battle will find themselves in prime position to challenge current undisputed super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez.

