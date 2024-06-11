David Avanesyan Steps Up to Face Jaron “Boots” Ennis In JUly

By: Sean Crose

Jaron “Boots” Ennis has a new opponent to defend his IBF welterweight title against July 13th in his hometown of Philadelphia. The 31-0 champion was supposed to face the 22-0 Cody Crowley, but an eye issue subsequently forced Cody to step out of the fact. Taking Crowley’s place will be 30-4-1 former titlist David Avanesyan.

“I would like to thank Matchroom, Eddie Hearn, Frank Smith and Tom Dallas, the legal teams and my long-term manager Neil Marsh for this fantastic opportunity,” Avanesyan says. “Jaron Ennis is a world class boxer who I respect highly and is a potential huge star, and on July 13, we will find out if he is the real deal.” Although he’s 35 years of age now, Avanesyan has had plenty of ring experience, having faced the likes of Lamont Peterson and pound for pound powerhouse Terence Crawford.

Needless to say, Avanesyan is thrilled to have another shot at ring glory. “When I received the call to go into a tremendous battle with such a highly rated fighter,” he says, “I did not need to be asked twice, especially when it is for a world title. This is what I love, I am fit and strong and I am ready – let’s have it!”

Aside from being grateful, Avanesyan also realizes that such an opportunity as this one won’t likely be coming around again. “I promise all fans I will give everything to win this world title,” he says. “This is my last world title chance and I have to take it. I do respect Ennis and his career as he has been perfect, but he has what I want and need.”

Suffice to say, Avanesyan isn’t the only one happy with the way things have turned out. “Now that Crowley is officially not my opponent, I actually like Avanesyan as a better opponent,” Ennis says. “He will put up a better fight which will be what I want. July 13, don’t miss this beautiful, outstanding performance!”

Although few are able to predict the future, Ennis has long been seen as having the makings of a legitimate great. He’s been looking for a big fight for a while now. Though a mega bout has so far eluded him, the 26 year old can only be ignored for so long. Unless, of course, Avanesyan finds a way to shock the world next month in Philly.