David Allen Stops Johnny Fisher In Five With Explosive Left Hook

By: Sean Crose

There’s just something about the heavyweight division. Even when no major titles are at stake, there’s nothing quite like two big men throwing down. Saturday provided a prime example as to why the heavies are must see attractions. The undefeated Johnny Fisher met veteran David Allen in a rematch of their first fight which went down late last year in Saudi Arabia. Fisher won that controversial affair, but history wasn’t going to repeat itself on Saturday. For Allen put Fisher down and out in five.

“I put the extra weight on,” Allen said afterwards, “took the risk.” He certainly did, by hitting his man with bad intent, especially to the body. Fisher looked good in the scheduled ten rounder. Allen, however, was able to do enough damage to break his man down as the fight wore on. “I knew I was getting to him,” Allen said. He certainly was.

The whole fight had been rather fast paced, with Fisher zipping off stinging one-twos and Allen continually stalking his man. Yet the 33 year old Allen made sure his punches counted. Again, the man fired with bad intentions. By the fifth, however, things came to a head. Those punches of Allen suddenly seemed to be breaking his man down.

Sure enough, as the fifth headed to a close, Fisher was sent to the canvas. He gamely if not immediately beat the referee’s count, but the fight was all but over. A crushing Allen left hook put Fisher down and out seconds later. Fisher’s corner sent their white towel soaring across the ring as the bell rang to end the round and the referee put an end to the proceedings.

It was an exciting, heavy handed affair, a classic heavyweight throwdown that entertained and intrigued. There weren’t even any hard feelings involved. “Johny Fisher is my friend,” Allen said with authenticity after the bout had come to it’s explosive conclusion.