Danny Garcia Would Love A Bout Against Erislandy Lara: “That’s A Great Fight For Me”

By: Hans Themistode

Danny Garcia is still currently mulling over his options. After spending roughly five years in the welterweight division, the multiple-time titlist has admitted that squeezing his enormous frame down to the 147-pound limit has become more and more arduous.

Following a transient title reign that was truncated by Keith Thurman in 2017, Garcia has had his fair share of ups and downs. Throughout the entire 2021 calendar year, the Philadelphia native has remained on the sidelines. While the now 33-year-old is still adamant that retirement isn’t forthcoming, he does believe that his time at 147 pounds has likely come to an end.

With the two-division star on the verge of making the move to the junior middleweight division, he’s openly admitted to having no problem challenging some of the bigger names in his soon-to-be home. For years on end, however, former 154-pound titlist Erislandy Lara was considered the man to beat. And while he now campaigns at 160 pounds, if the Cuban native were willing to meet Garcia at a catchweight, he would have no problem squaring off against him.

“I would love to do that,” said Garcia to a group of reporters. “He’s at middleweight right? We could fight at 155. I’ll do that, fight him at 155. I think that’s a great fight for me.”

At the age of 38, Lara recently moved up in weight for the first time in his career. The Cuban star made a seamless transition, stopping journeymen Thomas Lamanna in the very first round of their contest in early May to claim the vacant WBA “Regular” middleweight title.

While Garcia wants to make it clear that he isn’t eschewing the competition, he’s spent well over a year out of the ring. The Philadelphian has remained on the sidelines since suffering a one-sided unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Errol Spence Jr. in December of 2020.

Although Garcia divulged that he isn’t quite ready to step through the ropes just yet, he has a strong indication as to when fans can expect to see him next.

“It gotta match you know. I can’t be physically in shape and mentally tired. So I’m just waiting until my body feels good but I should be back in the ring by the top of the year. I’m looking to come back to the ring, April or March.”