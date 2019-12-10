Danny Garcia vs Ivan Redkach Set For January 25th

By: Hans Themistode

Two division world champion Danny Garcia recently informed everyone that he would be making his return to the ring in January of 2020 at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. What he didn’t say or rather, what he didn’t know at that time, is who he would be taking on.

“January 25th I’m back at the Barclay Center, my home away from home,” said Garcia. “It’s a great atmosphere here, I just can’t wait to be back. I don’t know who I’m facing yet but I’ve been in the gym training hard. I’m already ready so whoever they put in front of me I’ll be ready to get it on.”

Garcia now not only has a date but he now has an opponent as well. Ivan Redkach will look to grab the biggest win of his career when the two face off on the 25th of January. If this contest had taken place just a few years ago, it would have been viewed as a non competitive one. Redkach lost three of his past four matches from 2016-2017, but he has seemingly put that in the past as he has won three fights in the row with his latest coming via stoppage against former world champion Devon Alexander.

The announcement of this contest comes as somewhat of a shocker. Redkach was rumored to be taking on Adrien Broner, while Garcia on the other hand had his eyes set on taking on unified Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. Those plans were immediately scrapped once Broner and Redkach were unable to solidify a deal. As for Spence vs Garcia, that contest will have to wait while Spence recovers from his horrific car accident.

At this point in their respective careers, neither man can afford a loss on the 25th of January. Although Redkach looked great in becoming the first man to stop Devon Alexander in his last ring appearance, a win over Garcia would bring his career to a whole other level.

Garcia on the other hand faces a ton of pressure as well as a win over Redkach is expected to lead him directly to a huge fight for the second half of 2020.

“First of all thank God Spence is doing good and he’s recovering well. I was looking forward to fighting him but that is always something that can happen in the future, but yeah Pac-man [Manny Pacquiao] or Spence those are the fights we want.”

With Garcia amongst the many who are vying for a shot against Pacquiao, he could vault his name to the top of the list with an impressive victory against the surging Ivan Redkach.