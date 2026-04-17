Daniel Kinahan, the Irish national who was once one of the most influential figures in professional boxing before being sanctioned by the United States government in 2022, has been arrested in Dubai, authorities confirmed on Friday.

An Garda Síochána, Ireland’s national police service, said in a statement that it was aware of the arrest of “an Irish National in the United Arab Emirates” and that the detention was carried out “on foot of an arrest warrant issued by the Irish Courts in relation to alleged Serious Organised Crime offences.” Dubai Police said the arrest took place on April 15, within 48 hours of the warrant being transmitted by Irish authorities.

Kinahan, 48, has been based in the UAE for more than a decade. The arrest was carried out under a bilateral extradition agreement between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates signed in 2024. The Irish Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that Kinahan be charged with organised crime offences before the High Court issued the warrant.

A Sanctioned Figure With Deep Boxing Ties

Kinahan’s connection to the sport runs through MTK Global, the boxing management firm he co-founded in 2012 with former middleweight title challenger Matthew Macklin, originally under the name MGM. At its peak, MTK represented more than 100 professional fighters, including Tyson Fury, Carl Frampton, Billy Joe Saunders, Michael Conlan, and Katie Taylor. The company repeatedly maintained that Kinahan’s formal involvement ended in 2017.

That position became untenable in April 2022, when the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on Kinahan, his father Christy Sr., his brother Christopher Jr., and several associates. OFAC described the Kinahan Organised Crime Group as “a murderous organisation involved in the international trafficking of drugs and firearms.” The U.S. State Department simultaneously announced rewards of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of each of the three family members.

The fallout inside boxing was immediate. Top Rank chairman Bob Arum told the Irish Mirror his company would no longer conduct business connected to Kinahan. Promoters across the UK, Ireland, and the United States severed ties with MTK, and the company announced it was ceasing operations within weeks of the sanctions, citing what it called “unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny.” A 2021 BBC Panorama investigation had already examined Kinahan’s influence in the sport, drawing public statements from promoters and broadcasters pledging to distance themselves from him.

The Arrest and What Comes Next

In a statement issued through Dubai’s government media office, Dubai Police said the arrest was made after “intensive search and surveillance operations” and followed the receipt of a judicial file from Irish authorities detailing the alleged offences. The statement described the detainee as “an Irish fugitive for his alleged role in an international organised crime network.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Irish investigators have pursued the case for years in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the UK’s National Crime Agency, and Europol. Senior Kinahan associates Thomas “Bomber” Kavanagh and Liam Byrne have already been convicted and jailed in the United Kingdom. Sean McGovern, long described by Irish authorities as Kinahan’s closest lieutenant, was extradited from the UAE in 2025 and is awaiting sentence at Dublin’s Special Criminal Court after pleading guilty to organised crime charges, according to reporting from Irish public broadcaster RTÉ.

Kinahan has denied wrongdoing in the past and has not been convicted of any criminal offence. He remains in custody in Dubai pending extradition proceedings. The charges filed in Ireland relate to alleged organised crime activity and are separate from any inquiry into his boxing business dealings.