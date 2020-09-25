Dana White On His UFC Schedule Clashing With Boxing: “That’s Like The Toughest Kid In School Picking On The Biggest Nerd”

By: Hans Themistode

UFC President Dana White has pumped out event after event after event.

He’s run into competition from other sports such as the NBA and NHL Playoffs as well as the NFL regular season. Still, he’s chugged right along and hasn’t worried about his ratings. For the most part, White has built himself a well-oiled machine over in the UFC. So it comes as no surprise to hear that he isn’t worried about several notable boxing events falling on the same date as his.

“My daughter’s 14, her Instagram account is private and she gets more views than Showtime Boxing,” said White to The Athletic.

With recent UFC Pay-Per-View events such as Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic 3 and Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal raking in 500,000 and 1.3 million buys respectively, White hopes the money keeps adding up.

For the most part, White has had the combat spotlight to himself. Most of that was due to COVID-19 forcing major boxing events to the sidelines as they figured out their new norm.

Well, they’ve figured things out quickly as boxing on Pay-Per-View made its return to the schedule.

With matchups such as Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz and this weekend’s doubleheader event featuring the Charlo twins, White finds himself with some real competition for a change.

Not really.

While boxing may be bringing out the big guns this weekend and over the next few months, White views his so called competition as a mismatch.

“That’s like the toughest kid in school picking on the biggest nerd.”

The promotion of this weekend’s boxing Pay-Per-View doubleheader has been spread across multiple platforms. White, of course, has been busy promoting his Pay-Per-View card as well which will air tomorrow night. But even with five world title fights taking place in the squared circle, White believes that his track record against boxing speaks for itself.

“The world of boxing hasn’t been able to do what I’ve been able to do [in MMA] over the last 20 years.”

With both the UFC and Charlo twin double headliner beginning roughly around the same time which would be 7 p.m. eastern time, and ending at approximately the same time as well, fans will have to choose which side of the fence they decide to support.