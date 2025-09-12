Canelo vs. Crawford Undercard: Full Fight List Preview

Canelo vs. Crawford Undercard: Full Fight List Previews

Event Details: The super middleweight showdown between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) and Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is scheduled for September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Streaming live on Netflix, with prelims on Tudum starting at 5:30 p.m. ET and the main card at 9 p.m. ET.

Here’s the complete fight list compiled from official sources, ordered from early prelims to the main event. Each undercard bout gets a concise preview highlighting key fighters, styles, and predictions.

Prelims

1. Super Lightweight: Sultan Almohamed (0-0) vs. Martin Caraballo (0-0-1), 4 rounds

Almohamed debuts with raw power from his amateur background, facing Caraballo’s resilient style in a short scrap. Expect Almohamed’s aggression to secure a decision or early stoppage in this opener.

2. Super Middleweight: Marco Verde (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Sona Akale (9-3, 4 KOs), 6 rounds

Undefeated knockout artist Verde takes on experienced Akale, who brings durability. Verde’s power could end it quick, but Akale’s volume might push it to the cards if he survives early.

3. Super Featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Javier Martinez (7-2, 4 KOs), 6 rounds

Japanese prospect Tsutsumi uses slick footwork against Martinez’s pressure. Tsutsumi’s precision likely leads to a points win, though Martinez could upset with heavy shots.

4. Heavyweight: Ivan Dychko (15-0, 14 KOs) vs. Jermaine Franklin (23-2, 15 KOs), 10 rounds

Olympian Dychko’s jab and reach face Franklin’s power and experience. Dychko’s undefeated run should continue via decision, but Franklin’s resilience makes it competitive.

5. Middleweight: Serhii Bohachuk (26-2, 24 KOs) vs. Brandon Adams (25-4, 16 KOs), 10 rounds

Bohachuk’s knockout streak meets Adams’ veteran counters. Expect fireworks—Bohachuk pressures for a mid-round TKO, unless Adams weathers and steals rounds late.

6. Light Heavyweight: Steven Nelson (20-1, 16 KOs) vs. Raiko Santana (12-4, 6 KOs), 10 rounds

Nelson’s volume punching clashes with Santana’s speed. Nelson’s experience edges a decision victory, potentially with a late stoppage if Santana tires.

Main Card

7. Super Featherweight/Lightweight: Mohammed Alakel (5-0, 1 KO) vs. Travis Kent Crawford/John Ornelas (7-4/5-2-1, 2 KOs), 10 rounds

Undefeated Alakel showcases speed against a gritty opponent (sources vary on name). Alakel’s skill dominates for a wide decision or stoppage in a showcase bout.

8. Super Middleweight: Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) vs. Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs), 12 rounds, Interim WBC Title

Both undefeated power punchers collide—Mbilli’s pressure vs. Martinez’s explosiveness. Mbilli’s experience likely secures the title via late TKO in a potential barnburner.

9. Super Welterweight: Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0, 15 KOs), 10 rounds

Irish prospect Walsh’s technique meets Vargas Jr.’s legacy-driven hooks. Undefeated clash could go the distance, with Walsh edging on points in a fan-friendly war.

Main Event

10. Super Middleweight: Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) vs. Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), 12 rounds, Undisputed Title

Pound-for-pound kings battle for supremacy—Canelo’s power vs. Crawford’s adaptability. A historic fight that could redefine legacies, streamed live on Netflix.