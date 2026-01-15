Canelo To Return To The Ring This Autumn

By: Sean Crose

After losing in somewhat surprising fashion to Terrence Bud Crawford last Autumn, the question began to arise of what would become of Canelo Alvarez. While he had been arguably the biggest draw in the sport for years a somewhat one-sided defeat at Crawford’s gloved hands changed the perception of the man. He’s no longer seen as the king of of the super middleweights. He’s a recently defeated veteran who is no longer the very young man he used to be. Still Canelo Alvarez remains a young man, a young man still eager to fight.

“His Excellency Turki Alalshikh,” Ring Magazine stated Thursday, “announces that Canelo Alvarez will return on September 12th in a “Mexico against The World” card under his inaugural Canelo Promotions banner in Riyadh.” Alalshikh owns Ring Magazine, which means the venerable publication can be taken at its word.

“The 12th of September, a big, big, big fight,” the Ring quotes Alalshikh, as saying “And this will be the first card for Canelo Promotions. It will be named ‘Mexico Against the World.’ All the fighters from the team of Canelo against the world. And [Alvarez] in the main event [for] a world title, and it will be a surprise in Saudi Arabia, in sha Alla.”

The truth is that Canelo with his epic resume and his DieHard attitude will likely always be an interesting man to see fight even if he is past his prime. For the guy doesn’t only have an impressive record. He’s fun to watch fight. Sure enough, at his best he can go to the body like no one else. Plus there’s focus to be found under that power. He’s an intelligent fighter, Canelo is. Furthermore, he’s a fighter who is enjoyable to watch ply his trade. Although he lost to Crawford, he certainly wasn’t battered and bruised, so the defeat may not have taken a lot out of him other than emotionally. In other words, it makes sense that the man would want to fight again.

The question is who will Canelo fight next? It’s been indicated that his next opponent will be a well-regarded fighter. Or at least a dominant one. Now that Crawford has apparently retired, perhaps Canelo will try to regain his super middleweight titles. No matter who the man ends up fighting, it will no doubt be a big deal and well watched by fans. It will also be interesting to see how the man does at this point of his career.