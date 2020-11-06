Canelo Reportedly Becomes Free Agent

By: Sean Crose

In news that rocks the boxing world (Why bother understating it?), Canelo Alvarez has reportedly broken with both the DAZN streaming service and Golden Boy Promotions. As of press time, neither Golden Boy nor DAZN, have commented on the matter. Yet Eddy Renoso, Canelo’s trainer and manager, has released a press statement.

“In my role as a manager and coach of Canelo Alvarez,” he wrote,” I allow myself to communicate to the boxing community and all our fans, that starting today, November 6th, Canelo becomes a free agent so we are ready to continue with his boxing career.” This, of course, means that Canelo can fight on what broadcast service he wants, and what promotional organization he wants, whenever he wants.

Reynoso also made it clear in his press release that Canelo would be fighting again before 2021. “All this time,” he stated, “we have been working very hard in the gym with a lot of responsibility and discipline, to be in great physical shape and ready to fight this year and it will be!”

Reynoso closed with a promise of concrete details regarding Canelo’s next match. “We will announce date, rival and place very soon,” he claimed, “and we will return stronger than ever to keep growing and showing that Mexican boxing is the best.”

The news obviously and immediately set social media abuzz, as people want to know not just who Canelo’s next opponent will be, but how he was able to break with DAZN, and Golden Boy, as Reynoso has essentially claimed.

Canelo hasn’t fought since he bested Sergey Kovalev to earn a light heavyweight – and fourth divisional – title last November. In the meantime, he has taken both Golden Boy and DAZN, who he reportedly had a 300 plus million contract with, to court. Boxing Insider will keep readers on top of all developments as they arrive.