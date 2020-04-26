Caleb Plant to Daniel Jacobs: “I Just Don’t Think He’s An A Class Fighter”

By: Hans Themistode

Caleb Plant has always let his feelings be known about the Super Middleweight division.

The IBF champion has taken shots at former belt holder Anthony Dirrell, calling him “old” and saying he “doesn’t have much left in the tank.” He’s dismissed the chances of WBA belt holder Callum Smith beating him. And Plant’s war of words with WBC titlist David Benavidez has also been in the news for the past few years. But now, Plant has his eyes set on another big name fighter. One who’s new to his division.

“He’s been beat,” said Plant when asked about his thoughts on former Middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs. “He’s been in some tough fights and I just don’t think that he’s an A class fighter. Not everyone is an A class fighter right now, but as they go through their career they continue to get better and better and they become an A class fighter. He’s not going to do that. He’s not on the way, he isn’t 25 or 27, he’s out man he’s had his chance.”

This unexpected beef between them started a few weeks ago when Jacobs was asked a question about who he believes is the best champion in his new weight class.

“To say who’s the best is kinda hard to say. But I would say, I mean, all those guys are top,” Jacobs said. “I would probably put Plant at the bottom of those names that you just named. I think Plant is good, but I think, you know, I think he can be beat. He’s beatable. I see a lot of flaws in his game.”

Most fighters tip toe into a division, Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) though, stomped his way through.

The former Middleweight belt holder made it look easy against the perpetually underachieving Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on December 20th, 2020. Handing him an early Christmas present in the form of a fifth round one sided beating.

Now that he’s gotten his feet wet, Jacobs is ready to jump right into the deep end. A matchup with Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) isn’t entirely likely but with COVID-19, forcing the sport of boxing into an expected tailspin, there is no telling what matchups we could be presented with when things resume.

On paper, Jacobs has the advantage in roughly every category. Whether it’s strength of resume or just overall punching power, Jacobs has the edge. Something that Plant wouldn’t and couldn’t argue. But being called “beatable” by a fighter who already has three losses on his resume is something that Plant doesn’t want to hear come out of the mouth of Jacobs.

“He keeps saying how beatable I am but as of now I’m undefeated. You’re old, you’re on your way out.”