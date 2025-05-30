Caleb Plant Plays It Smart

By: Sean Crose

There’s a lot of talk lately about a high profile match that may be down the road between former world titlists Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo. Both men are looking to get back on track after significant setbacks, after all. What’s more, the two men essentially seem evenly matched. It might not be a legit superfight, but a throwdown between the two men would certainly be a point of interest for fight fans. Plant, however, isn’t focused on Charlo right now. Instead he’s focused on Armando Resendiz, his opponent tomorrow evening in the main event of a PBC card airing on Amazon Prime.

“My team put in a lot of work and left no stone unturned and that’s gonna show on Saturday,” said Plant. “I’m looking to put on a show. This is a big moment for Armando, but it’s big for me too. I have a lot on the line. He may have nothing to lose, but I’ve got everything to lose. I sacrificed a lot and you’re gonna see it in the ring.” In a year of upsets, it’s no surprise that Plant is playing it smart by focusing on what’s directly in front of him rather than on what may be in the future.

“First things first” he’s told ESPN, “and that’s handling business on May 31…If Charlo can handle his business, or whatever happens in the co-main event, I’m looking for that winner… If he’s able to handle business, me and Charlo can run it.” Indeed, Charlo will have his own opponent to face Saturday in Las Vegas, Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna. “I think the fight with Plant is just as big as a fight with Canelo,” Charlo said to ESPN. “Every fight is a big fight but that is a fight that needs to take place…we just have to take care of business first.”

The 23-2 Plant is now 32 years old. He’s held the IBF world super middleweight title and has only lost twice – to the likes of David Benavidez and Canelo Alvarez himself, no less. A skilled practitioner with excellent footwork, Plant is no one’s easy out. In fact, he’s still one of the top operators on the super middleweight division. With a big name fight with Charlo possibly being on the horizon, the fighter known as “Sweet Hands” needs to be nothing but his very best this weekend in Las Vegas.