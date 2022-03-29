Caleb Plant: “I Want My Rematch With Canelo”

By: Hans Themistode

It was all falling into place for Caleb Plant.

Long before the Nashville, Tennessee native expressed his desire to become a world champion, and prior to the 29-year-old turning professional in 2014, Plant believed it was his destiny to become the first super middleweight champion of all time.

Following his 2019 victory over Jose Uzcategui, Plant placed a checkmark next to his first goal, as he successfully lifted Uzcategui’s world title. With the rest of his fellow champions spread across numerous parts of the world, Plant was ecstatic as he sat back and watched Canelo Alvarez do all the heavy lifting.

With the pound-for-pound star aggregating the WBC, WBO, and WBA 168-pound titles, Plant found himself just one win away from his self-believing prophecy coming true. While Plant was pegged as a significant underdog heading into their November of 2021 showdown, the slick 29-year-old proved that he wasn’t in over his head.

As the two battled it out in front of a jam-packed Las Vegas crowd, Plant eventually succumbed to Alvarez’s power via 11th round knockout. At the time of stoppage, all three judges scoring from ringside had their contest extremely close. Jude Patricia Morse Jarman had it 96-94, in favor of Alvarez. While Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld had it 97-93 and 98-92 respectively, also in Alvarez’s favor.

As Plant has taken the time to reflect on what could’ve been, he’s motivated by the closeness of their initial bout. Now, as he attempts to lick his wounds, Plant reveals that no matter who is placed in front of him, he’ll dispatch of them on his way to facing Alvarez once more.

“I want my rematch with Canelo,” said Plant on Thaboxingvoice. “If I need to beat every other top super middleweight in the division to get my rematch then that’s what I’m willing to do.”

The first stop on Plant’s redemption trail appears to be a showdown against fellow former titlist, Anthony Dirrell. Both camps are currently locked in intense negotiations with all signs pointing toward the pair squaring off within the next few months.

Should Plant pick up the win, he’s well aware that snagging one victory wouldn’t be enough to gain the attention of Alvarez. Ultimately, Plant believes that he’ll need to claim the scalps of much bigger names in the division. Most notably, David Benavidez.

For a number of years, Benavidez has stood obtrusively in the path of Plant. While the eventual goal of the former champion is to work his way back to a rematch against Alvarez, he candidly admits that a showdown against Benavidez is also at the top of his wishlist.

“That’s a fight that I want and that’s a fight that I been wanting.”