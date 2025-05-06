Boxing Manager Certification Course Launched

Video

DALLAS – May 6, 2025 – Renowned boxing manager Adrian Clark has officially launched a unique, first-of-its-kind online course that aims to educate and develop a new era of boxing managers through the Boxing Manager Certificate course, which is available online now through Teachable at boxing-manager-certificate.teachable.com.

With over a decade of experience in the sport helping to guide the careers of numerous fighters, including reigning WBO Welterweight World Champion Brian Norman Jr., Clark sees his course as an opportunity to improve the sport by efficiently delivering firsthand knowledge to aspiring boxing managers. Currently, state commissions require no previous knowledge verification to license boxing managers, a void that this certificate can help to close.

“For the last five years, my focal point has been to implement educational programs in the boxing business,” said Clark. “This course helps to develop boxing managers and further protects fighters from being taken advantage of contractually and/or financially. The more the manager knows, the better for all parties involved in this business.”

The 46-minute online course features 15 informative videos, accompanied by multiple choice quizzes after each chapter, with chapters providing information on core tenets of boxing management including: Boxer-Manager Agreements, Managerial Percentage, Promoter Relationships, Negotiations and much more.

In addition to offering the online course, Clark plans expand upon the company’s internship program to give select prospective managers firsthand experience in the field with him through the Fighters First Management company. On top of that, Clark will be looking to expand the program through potential partnerships with or guest lecture at sports management programs throughout the country.

“Through Fighters First Management, I gained hands-on experience in supporting athletes at every stage of their careers—strategically building their personal brands, navigating negotiation processes, and crafting individualized plans that reflect their unique goals and needs,” said Noe Mendoza, a 2nd-year law student at UT-Dallas who has previously interned with Clark.

Clark’s ambition and prowess in the boxing world has been recognized for years, as he was named one of Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2016. He currently is the CEO of Fighters First Management, run alongside company President and Hall of Fame matchmaker Jolene Mizzone. In addition to his current client list featuring a world champion, top contenders and rising prospects, Clark authored “Protect Yourself At All Times”, a book that helps educate boxers on the business of the sport, is the creator of BoxingManager.net, and will also be starting a podcast focused on the business of boxing managers.

“It was never my aim to simply be a boxing manager,” added Clark. “I’ve always wanted to transcend the position and create a demand that a sports agent has in other sports. I believe the course, the blog and podcast can turn heads towards boxing management.”

In its early days, the Boxing Manager Certificate course has already garnered success stories in the industry, including Paul Guarino, who completed the course and recently guided top contender Chordale Booker to a world title shot against unified 154-pound world champion Sebastian Fundora.

“Adrian is a stand-up professional and a relentless worker,” said Guarino. “Whenever I reach out, he provides direct and honest feedback — something I greatly respect. Despite my years of experience as a sports manager, I enrolled in the BMC course to continue refining my skill set. Iron sharpens iron, both in and out of the ring.”

Available now for $300 per manager, the Boxing Manager Certificate course offers a first-of-its-kind window into the wild world of boxing to help make sure that those who are shepherding the next generation of boxing stars, will do so with a strong base of knowledge and the ability to deliver for their clients again and again.