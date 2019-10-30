Boxing Insider Notebook: Karl, DAZN, Nigel Benn, Cobbs, Correa and more…

Compiled By: William Holmes

The following is the Boxing Insider notebook for the week of October 22nd to October 29th; covering the comings and goings in the sport of boxing that you might have missed.

Eros Correa Remains Undefeated with Knockout Performance in Mexico

This past Saturday, Cali Boxing Management’s super bantamweight prospect, Eros Correa (9-0, 7 KOs), remained undefeated with a first-round knockout over Arturo Ballesteros (2-9, 2 KOs). The scheduled six-round bout took place at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, MX and was promoted by GM3 Boxing and Gonzalez Boxing Promotions.

“I felt good to get back in the ring after being sidelined with a minor injury for a few months,” said Correa, who was an alternate on the 2012 USA Olympic team. “I got another knockout and I’m ready to step up in competition. It’s been hard getting fights in the States, but I know if I keep winning, I’ll get an opportunity to shine on a big card.”

“Eros handled his business in Mexico with another knockout performance,” said Andrew Bocanegra, Correa’s co-manager. “We believe he’s ready for a step-up fight and right now we are talking to a few promoters about getting him a fight in the USA. It’s just a matter of time before he’s in a meaningful fight with a named opponent. All we can do is keep building him until we land that big fight.”

“Eros is looking better with each fight,” said Jessie Sanchez, co-manager of Correa. “He has a lot of talent. All we need to do is get him with the right promoter.”

Blair “The Flair” Cobbs Training Camp Quotes

Unbeaten welterweight, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (12-0-1, 8 KOs), who is managed by Prince Ranch Boxing’s Greg Hannley and promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, has his sights set on steeling the show when he faces Carlos Ortiz (11-4, 11 KOs) on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez versus Sergey Kovalev ,November 2, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Cobbs vs. Ortiz will be a 10-round bout for the NABF welterweight title, and all the action will air live on DAZN. Live coverage of main card begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Here is what Blair Cobbs, who is also advised by Shahid Malik, had to say about his upcoming fight with Ortiz.

On his recent training camp with trainers Brandon Woods and Bones Adams:

“I really feel that I took my boxing IQ to a new level during this training camp. My coaches Brandon Woods and Bones Adams have got me looking sharp in the gym. I’m starting to understand what they want from me and works best with my God given talent. I can do many different things in the ring and it’s all starting to come together now. I’m in great shape and my body feels rested. All the preparation is finally over and now it’s time to zero in on the task at hand.”

On his matchup against Ortiz:

“I know Ortiz is a southpaw who comes to fight and has a lot of heart. He’s has had plenty of time to prepare for me, so I know he’s coming with his best, just like everyone who steps in the ring with me. My trainers got a masterful game plan in place, and I’m ready to execute. Expect me to control the fight from the opening bell. I’m not going to let this man breathe. If I see an opening, I’m going for the knockout.”

On fighting for the NABF Welterweight title:

“Winning the NABF title is something special because some of the greats have won that belt when they were on their way up to a world title shot. This is the fight that will get me to where I’m trying to go, which is to get ranked in the top 15. I know in due time I’ll get an opportunity to make my dreams come true, and fight for a world title.”

On fighting in Las Vegas on the Canelo vs. Kovalev card:

“Everyone knows Las Vegas is the boxing capitol of the world, and it’s where I call home now. I’m ready to become a super star in this sport. Since I moved to Las Vegas a few years ago, I’ve always saw myself fighting on a big card and here we are. I’m happy that Golden Boy and DAZN have me as the opening bout of the main card. They see the charisma and excitement that I bring to the ring, its what the fans want to see. I’m going to be my electrifying self and everyone watching will see a star in the making. Each fight is getting bigger and bigger and I can’t wait till I’m the main event on a big card like this. It’s Blair “The Flair” Time…Woooo!”

Nigel Benn Statement on Fight Cancellation

(Made by an appointed spokesperson on behalf of Nigel Benn).

After sustaining a shoulder injury in training yesterday (28 October 2019) afternoon, Nigel Benn regrets to inform his fans and supporters that will not be fit to box on November 23rd. Father time has NOT caught up with him at all, as his preparation and sparring had actually progressed better than expected at this stage of his preparation.

Nigel had several anti-inflammatory injections, primarily into one shoulder joint last week, but this treatment has failed in its efforts to reduce the acute pain that is significantly affecting his punching power and full movement on one side.

He is devastated at this setback. Years of organisation has gone into this event, and many people (aside from himself) will be affected by his inability to fight.

This setback will likely mean that he will never get the closure he sought. In his own words “I hope my fans will respect that I have no say in this decision. Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience this may cause to my loyal fans who have bought tickets, The British and Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) for sanctioning me, undercard fighters, the venue, suppliers and anyone else who is affected by my announcement. God bless you all.”

The venue (Resorts World Arena) and the 2 appointed ticket agencies – The Ticket Factory and Eventim are currently in dialogue with the head of BIBA (Gianluca Di Caro), in an effort to rescue the event, given 10 fights are still arranged. However, refunds for ticket holders are available from the respective agents upon request.

DAZN Partners with Snapchat

DAZN, the largest global sports streaming service, has announced a new partnership with Snapchat that will include two new Shows and Our Story coverage surrounding DAZN’s biggest boxing events.

The new Show “DAZN Fight Week” will premiere on Snapchat’s Discover page in the United States on Monday, Oct. 28, and new episodes will air every day in the week leading up to Canelo Alvarez’s Nov. 2 fight – which will see the middleweight king jump two weight classes to challenge Sergey Kovalev for his WBO Light Heavyweight belt. Episodes will include Canelo’s career highlights as well as cutdown versions of 40 DAYS: CANELO VS. KOVALEV – the latest installment of DAZN’s behind-the-scenes fight prep docuseries that is executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Carlos Vela.

Watch DAZN on Snapchat here: https://www.snapchat.com/discover/DAZN/2390252634

Additionally, “DAZN Fight Night” will premiere on Nov. 2, featuring live-updating highlights from the night and a complete recap of fight week. Notably, this Show marks the first time Snapchat will have in-progress premier boxing highlights on the platform.

“The DAZN Snapchat slate will bring fight fans closer to the action while allowing us to showcase the sport to an entirely new audience,” said Jamie Horowitz, EVP Content for DAZN North America. “These Shows were specifically developed to leverage the Snapchat platform and highlight the sport’s most thrilling moments. Viewers can expect everything from quick cut highlights on fight night to exclusive access from a fighter’s locker room moments before a bout.”

“DAZN Fight Week” and “DAZN Fight Night” will immediately continue in the week leading up to KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 – the highly-anticipated professional rematch of the two YouTube personalities on Nov. 9 – with new episodes airing beginning Nov. 4 that feature a similar mix of highlights, behind-the-scenes action, and cutdown content of 40 DAYS: KSI VS. LOGAN PAUL 2. In addition, Our Story coverage will debut Saturday, Nov. 9 on fight night, featuring content submitted by Snapchatters and broadcast quality match highlights.

About DAZN:

DAZN is the largest global sports streaming service. Since launching in 2016, DAZN has expanded to nine countries across four continents with its app available for download in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan and Brazil. In the U.S., DAZN has made its mark as an attractive alternative to pay-per-view within the combat sports industry. The service features big fights from Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, GGG Promotions, Bellator MMA, the World Boxing Super Series and Combate Americas, all for one affordable price, on any device – including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles and PCs. DAZN also features The Pat McAfee Show, live MLB action each day of the season with its daily show ChangeUp and a growing number of projects from DAZN Originals.

Ryan Karl Battles Bergman Aguilar and David Morrell Jr. Battles Quinton Rankin in FS1 PBC Fight Night

Exciting welterweight Ryan “Cowboy” Karl will take on Costa Rica’s Berman Aguilar in a 10-round welterweight fight and highly-regarded prospect David Morrell Jr. faces Quinton Rankin in an eight-round light heavyweight as part of FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes on Saturday, November 2 from MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

The action begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT and is headlined by undefeated former champion Brian Carlos Castaño against exciting veteran contender Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso, plus former world champions Javier “El Abejón” Fortuna and Jesús Andrés Cuellar collide in the co-feature.

Preceding the fights on FS1 are FS2 PBC Fight Night Prelims featuring 2016 U.S. Olympian Gary Antuanne Russell (11-0, 11 KOs) from Capitol Heights, Maryland battling Panama’s Juan Huertas (14-2-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight affair. Prelims begin at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT with unbeaten welterweight prospect Anthony Velazquez (7-0, 7 KOs) in an eight round fight against Delaware’s Michael Crain (3-3, 1 KO).

The lineup also includes undefeated featherweight Ranfis Javier Encarnacion taking on Mexico’s Emmanuel Dominguez in a 10-round attraction and unbeaten bantamweight contender Antonio Russell in a 10-round fight against Mexico’s Samuel Gutierrez.

Non-televised fights will also feature undefeated super lightweight Patrick Harris from Washington, D.C. facing Brazil’s Joaquim Carneiro for eight rounds of action, unbeaten prospect Paul Kroll of Philadelphia in a six-round super welterweight contest, and an eight-round lightweight showdown between once-beaten fighters Dravontay Rawls of Glenarden, Maryland and Newark, New Jersey’s Wanzell Ellison.

Rounding out the show is undefeated welterweight Tyrek Irby from Landover, Maryland in an eight-round duel against Los Angeles-native Joaquin Chavez, unbeaten Keeshawn Williams of District Heights, Maryland in an eight-round super welterweight fight and Kazakhstan’s Shyngyskhan Tazhibay looking to remain unbeaten in a six-round super welterweight attraction.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.mgmnationalharbor.com/.

The 27-year-old Karl (17-2, 11 KOs) will enter the ring coming off of back-to-back knockout victories in 2019, most recently stopping David Morales in June. Born in Milano, Texas and fighting out of Houston, Karl won his first 13 pro fights after turning pro in 2014. Karl avenged one of his defeats by knocking Kevin Watts out in their January rematch. He will be opposed by Aguilar (15-5-1, 5 KOs), who was born in Nicaragua and now fights out of Costa Rica. He most recently defeated Eliecer Lanzas in July.

Representing his native Cuba and now fighting out of Minneapolis, Morrell (1-0, 1 KO) made his pro debut in August with a first round knockout of Yendris Valdez. The 21-year-old began his pro career after an impressive amateur career that included being named “Fighter of the Tournament” at the 2016 Youth Boxing Championships. He will be opposed by Charlotte, North Carolina’s Rankin (15-6-2, 12 KOs) who had a three-fight winning streak snapped in a decision loss to Chad Dawson in June.