Boxing Insider Fight Night: Christina Cruz Bests A Game Josefina Vega

Posted on 10/10/2023

By: Sean Crose

The undefeated Christina Cruz put her 5-0 record on the line Tuesday night at New York’s Sony Theater as she faced the 9-7 Josefina Vega in a scheduled 6 round junior bantamweight affair. Cruz employed her considerable height advantage in the first, effectively keeping Vega at bay behind her jab. Vega got wobbled by Cruz late in the second. Early on, the fight was completely one sided.

LR_BOXINGINSIDER-WEIGH IN-CRUZ VS VEGA-TRAPPFOTOS-OCTOBER092023-1156.jpg

Vega managed to land well herself in the third, as she began to pierce Cruz’ defense. Vega was aggressive in the fourth, but Cruz was able to send Vega to the mat close to the end of the round. Vega beat the count and survived the round. Vega was tough and game, but she looked to have been tagged clean again at the end of the fifth. Cruz kept her distance from Vega in the sixth. She ended up defeating Vega via unanimous decision.

