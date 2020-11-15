Bob Arum: “Spence And Garcia Are Fighting December 5th, Terence Crawford Beats Both Of Them The Same Night”

By: Hans Themistode

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and former two division world titlist Danny Garcia are currently hard at work as they prepare for their December 5th clash. Yet, no matter how hard they work on their craft, according to promoter Bob Arum, neither of them will ever be able to compete with WBO belt holder Terence Crawford.

After witnessing his welterweight star adjust to a game Kell Brook in the early goings last night, before dropping and stopping him in the fourth round of their ESPN main event, Arum’s belief in Crawford has skyrocketed. So much so that even if the 88-year-old promoter stacked the deck against his man, he still doesn’t see him losing.

“Let me tell you something and I mean this,” said Arum following Crawford’s victory. “Spence and Garcia are fighting December 5th. If they really want to make a big Pay-Per-View, I’ll put Terence Crawford in with both of them one at a time and he’d beat both of them the same night. He is far and away the best welterweight in the world.”

Since making the move to 147 pounds in mid 2018, the 33-year-old Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) has proven that size is no issue at all, having stopped every welterweight he has faced thus far. When discussing Crawford’s ability, Arum gushes over his smooth transition from southpaw to orthodox, his ring IQ, speed and of course–power.

The combination of skill and grit not only makes Crawford the best fighter in the welterweight division in Arum’s book, but the long time promoter is also under the impression that his skillset would match up with anyone’s across boxing history.

“He goes back to the great welterweights like Ray Leonard and Tommy Hearns. He would be competitive with them. The welterweights around now are not competitive with Terence Crawford.”