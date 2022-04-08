Bernard Hopkins Believes Canelo Alvarez Will Brutally Stop Dmitry Bivol

By: Hans Themistode

Joe Camporeale/USA Today Sports

By and large, Canelo Alvarez is considered the best fighter that the sport of boxing has to offer.

No matter the weight class and regardless of the credentials of his opponent, Alvarez has reigned supreme as he pillages world title after world title in countless weight classes.

In just under four weeks, Alvarez will look to strip Dmitry Bivol of his WBA light heavyweight title. While viewed as a sizable favorite, many are under the assumption that Bivol will present the pound-for-pound star with several uncomfortable challenges.

In addition to the growing groundswell surrounding Bivol and his chances at knocking off Alvarez, the Russian star maintains his own overwhelming self-confidence in his abilities.

Nevertheless, as Bernard Hopkins analyzes the fighting styles of both fighters, he’s unable to pinpoint where Bivol will have his advantages. Ultimately, for those who believe Bivol will shock the world on May 7th, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Hopkins is a firm believer that not only will Alvarez end the world title reign of Bivol, but he’ll do so in violent and devastating fashion.

“Canelo wins by knockout before the seventh round,” said Hopkins during a recent interview with FightHype.com.

An effortless night for Alvarez would serve as a consistent theme of the Mexican star over his past few fights. With three consecutive knockout victories over Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant – the latter resulting in the fourth and final world title at 168 pounds being wrapped around his waist, Hopkins has been thoroughly impressed by what he’s seen from Alvarez.

Furthermore, not only does Hopkins view the chances of Bivol pulling off the victory as relatively slim, the former two-division world title holder doesn’t see anyone in any weight class, being able to compete with Alvarez.

“I don’t see anybody in boxing right now that can match that.”