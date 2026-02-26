Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis Set for Fury-Makhmudov Card on Netflix

Conor Benn will face former two-time world champion Regis Prograis in the co-main event of the Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov card on Saturday, April 11, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and Ring Magazine announced Wednesday.

The bout marks Benn’s first fight since leaving Matchroom Boxing to sign with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing on a reported one-fight, eight-figure deal. It also represents his return to the welterweight division after two middleweight bouts against Chris Eubank Jr. in 2025.

Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) enters off a dominant unanimous decision over Eubank Jr. in their November rematch at the same venue, winning by scores of 119-107, 118-108, and 116-110 with two twelfth-round knockdowns. The WBC has named him mandatory challenger for the welterweight title Ryan Garcia won from Mario Barrios in February.

“April 11th can’t come soon enough, returning to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again, where I made history against Eubank Jr means everything to me,” Benn said. “My last fight there showed the world exactly who I am and what I’m about. Fighting on the biggest stages, in the biggest shows, I fear no one! I’m fully locked in and ready to deliver another statement performance.”

Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs), a 37-year-old southpaw from New Orleans, held the WBA super lightweight title in 2019 and the WBC 140-pound belt from 2022 to 2023. He is coming off a unanimous decision over Joseph Diaz last August but has lost to Devin Haney and Jack Catterall in his last three years. Twenty-four of his 30 victories have come by stoppage.

Prograis wasted no time firing shots at the co-main event announcement. “Last time I fought in London, Conor Benn was on my undercard, so this is a full-circle moment for me,” Prograis said. “But this circle will close with me teaching him a lesson on April 11th. He’s not fighting some weight-drained super middleweight. I am in shape and will bring home this victory.”

The reference traces back to October 2019, when Benn stopped Steve Jamoye in four rounds on the undercard of Prograis’s World Boxing Super Series final against Josh Taylor at The O2 Arena.

The event is promoted by The Ring and will stream globally on Netflix at no additional cost to subscribers. Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) headlines in his first UK fight since stopping Derek Chisora at the same stadium in 2022. The full undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.