Conor Benn Leaves Matchroom, Joins Zuffa Boxing Amid Hearn-White Feud

British welterweight Conor Benn shocked the boxing world Friday by parting ways with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing after 10 years, signing with UFC boss Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing. The move comes one day after Hearn’s fiery response to White’s criticisms.

Benn, 29 and undefeated at 23-0 (15 KOs), issued a press release on X: “First and foremost, I want to thank Eddie and the entire team at Matchroom for everything they’ve done for me over the past decade. From guiding me when I first turned pro, to headlining stadium shows. They were not only with me for those highlight moments but stood shoulder to shoulder with me during the tough times. It’s been a journey beyond anything we could have imagined, and for their belief, support, and guidance, I will always be truly grateful, but Zuffa Boxing presented me with an opportunity I simply couldn’t refuse. I’d love Eddie to continue to be part of my team and for our partnership to evolve in this new chapter. I’m filled with excitement and hunger for what’s ahead with Zuffa Boxing. I want the legacy fights, the biggest nights, the biggest stages. I fear no man at any weight, and I’m ready to give the fans the fights they’ve been calling for. I’m in my prime, and together we have bold, ambitious plans.”

The son of legend Nigel Benn rose under Matchroom, despite a 2022 doping scandal—cleared in 2024 over contaminated eggs, with Hearn’s support.

On Thursday, Hearn hit back at White’s Sunday rant, where White dismissed Hearn for working “for his dad” and called rivals easy targets. 1 Hearn told media: “I was just quite surprised by the nature of what he said, which was ultimately: ‘Eddie Hearn works for his dad.’ That’s kind of what I’ve had my whole career, when they get really flustered and they’re a bit fed, to be honest with you. I wasn’t expecting him to be so fed and flustered so early. When he says I work for my dad, I suppose so, but his dad for many years has been the Fertitta brothers, and now he’s got a new daddy called Turki Alalshikh.” 1 He also called Zuffa shows “absolute complete dogsh*t.” 0

Fans reacted strongly to Benn’s switch, with many calling it disloyal after Hearn’s backing during controversy—replies included “biggest Judas move” and “absolute scumbag rat.”

Speculation points to big fights like vs. Chris Eubank Jr., Terence Crawford, or Jaron Ennis on Zuffa’s platform. This underscores Zuffa’s push into boxing. Hearn hasn’t addressed Benn’s exit yet.