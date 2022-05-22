Benavidez Demolishes An Insanely Courageous Lemieux In Three

By: Sean Crose

Prominent former super middleweight titlist David Benavidez took on former middleweight titlist David Lemieux at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona Saturday night. The main event of the Showtime broadcast card was scheduled for 12 rounds and was for the WBC Interim World Super Middleweight Title. The 25-0 Benavidez worked to maintain range early on, while the 43-4 Lemieux tried to get inside. Lemieux got rocked with seconds left in the first, however, and Benavidez went for broke. Somehow, Lemieux survived the chapter.

Picture: Showtime

Lemieux charged at this man in the second, but was sent to the mat seconds later. Lemieux got up and kept slugging. Benavidez remained calm, waiting for his opportunity. Sure enough, the taller Benavidez’ power was simply proving to be too much. The Arizonan’s uppercuts where beating the gutsy Canadian almost senseless. Yet someway, somehow, Lemieux fought his way through the round. It was a profile in courage. How long could it continue, though?

Lemieux started the third attacking his man furiously. Benavidez’ shots, however, were pure destruction. Fortunately, Referee Harvey Dock stepped in and stopped the fight halfway through the round. Lemieux was truly willing to fight on, but he was taking so much damage by that point that he had to be saved from himself.